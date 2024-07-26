Celebrate the arrival of Deadpool 3 with limited edition merch and sweet treats at Vue Birkenhead

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally arriving at screens across the UK and Ireland this weekend and to celebrate Vue is inviting film fans to suit up and show their support for their favourite anti-heroes - as well as enjoy a range of limited-edition merchandise and an all-new Tango Ice Blast flavour.

The only MCU release arriving on the big screen this year, Deadpool & Wolverine follows Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) faced with impossible odds as his peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help safeguard the multiverse. The iconic duo buddying up for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe marks the biggest superhero release of the year and Vue is asking film fans to bring their own besties to the big screen, dressed in either red or yellow to show their support for the two iconic Marvel heroes. Promotional film cups, popcorn tins and buckets based on the heads of the two leads will be on sale for fans to claw into some tasty refreshments during the film. The film’s launch will also see the introduction of a new, exclusive Tropical Tango Ice Blast flavour. Toby Bradon, General Manager of Vue UK and Ireland, said: ‘The arrival of Deadpool & Wolverine this weekend is the perfect way to hang out with your own bestie this summer. We’re thrilled to be making the arrival that extra bit special with some limited-edition merch and an all-new Tango Ice Blast flavour. We can’t wait to celebrate Marvel’s big summer film on the big screen – the way it should be seen.’ Tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine start from £4.99 when booked online. To find out more visit www.myvue.com