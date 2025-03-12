Celebrated storyteller James Rowland brings acclaimed show to Shakespeare North

A celebrated storyteller and favourite of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe will bring his critically-acclaimed solo show to the Shakespeare North Playhouse for one night only on Friday 21st March.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Rowland is currently touring his three most recent shows - his critically-acclaimed 'Songs of the Heart Trilogy' - to venues the length and breadth of country.

As part of this, he stops off in Prescot on 21st March to perform 'Learning to Fly' - the first in the trilogy and one he first performed at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022 to rave reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their five star review, The Guardian called the show "a riveting, remarkable hour of theatre"; with The Times calling James "a subtle storyteller who exudes warmth and vulnerability" in their four star review.

James Rowland's 'Learning to Fly' is on at Shakespeare North Playhouse on Friday 21st March

'Piece of Work' finds James between youth and old age; in between birth and death. Creating a new show while trying to understand what and where home really is. Using nothing but words, a few handmade maps and Shakespeare’s Hamlet, James paints a picture of our country in all of its beauty, pain, and kindness in a heart-rending hour of theatre.

James Rowland performs 'Learning to Fly' at the Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot on Friday 21st March, taking to the stage at 7pm.

Tickets available at: https://shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk/event/learning-to-fly/