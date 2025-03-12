Celebrated storyteller James Rowland brings acclaimed show to Shakespeare North
James Rowland is currently touring his three most recent shows - his critically-acclaimed 'Songs of the Heart Trilogy' - to venues the length and breadth of country.
As part of this, he stops off in Prescot on 21st March to perform 'Learning to Fly' - the first in the trilogy and one he first performed at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022 to rave reviews.
In their five star review, The Guardian called the show "a riveting, remarkable hour of theatre"; with The Times calling James "a subtle storyteller who exudes warmth and vulnerability" in their four star review.
'Piece of Work' finds James between youth and old age; in between birth and death. Creating a new show while trying to understand what and where home really is. Using nothing but words, a few handmade maps and Shakespeare’s Hamlet, James paints a picture of our country in all of its beauty, pain, and kindness in a heart-rending hour of theatre.
James Rowland performs 'Learning to Fly' at the Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot on Friday 21st March, taking to the stage at 7pm.
Tickets available at: https://shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk/event/learning-to-fly/