Celebrating Compassion: Wavertree Care Team Treated to a Special Day of Self-Care

Staff at Oak Springs Care Home in Wavertree, Liverpool part of Sandstone care, were treated to a special pamper day to recognise their dedication and the exceptional care they provide to residents each and every day.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The well-deserved day of relaxation treated the team to soothing manicures, rejuvenating foot spas, refreshing facemasks, and a delicious fruit platter alongside a selection of tasty snacks, as a big thank you for all their compassion, strength, and teamwork.

Oak Springs manager Andrea Lyon said "Our staff are truly the heart of Oak Springs. Every day, they go above and beyond to make this home a safe, loving, and happy place for our residents. It was wonderful to give something back, even in a small way, to show how valued they are. Their kindness and dedication inspire me every day."

Special thanks were given to the fantastic Activities Team, who thoughtfully organised the day, and to Paula, Oak Springs' lovely hairdresser, for helping everyone feel extra fabulous.