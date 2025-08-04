Celebrating Compassion: Wavertree Care Team Treated to a Special Day of Self-Care
The well-deserved day of relaxation treated the team to soothing manicures, rejuvenating foot spas, refreshing facemasks, and a delicious fruit platter alongside a selection of tasty snacks, as a big thank you for all their compassion, strength, and teamwork.
Oak Springs manager Andrea Lyon said "Our staff are truly the heart of Oak Springs. Every day, they go above and beyond to make this home a safe, loving, and happy place for our residents. It was wonderful to give something back, even in a small way, to show how valued they are. Their kindness and dedication inspire me every day."
Special thanks were given to the fantastic Activities Team, who thoughtfully organised the day, and to Paula, Oak Springs' lovely hairdresser, for helping everyone feel extra fabulous.