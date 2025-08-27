Celebrities join catwalk to raise money for breast cancer

UK charity the Pink Ribbon Foundation is bringing celebrities from The Real Housewives of Cheshire; Broadcast Presenter Danielle Broadbent, Dancing on Ice 2025 Winner Molly Langaham and Traitors Season Three Winner Leanne Quigley together for Catwalk for a Cause this October to raise money for those affected by breast cancer.

Taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Sunday 12th October from 1pm, the sustainable fashion catwalk event will see celebrities donate and model preloved clothing for charity alongside individuals who have experienced breast cancer at the Hilton Liverpool City Centre.

Lisa Allen, Head of Corporate Partnerships, Events and PR at the Pink Ribbon Foundation says:

"We can’t wait to introduce Catwalk for a Cause in the brilliant City of Liverpool this October. More than just a fashion show, this inspiring event will see incredible individuals who have been directly impacted by breast cancer walk the runway alongside celebrities generously donating their time and preloved clothes. As well as raising vital funds for breast cancer, we hope to highlight real stories of strength, resilience, and hope.”

TV Presenter and Pink Ribbon Foundation Ambassador Hayley Sparkes

The fabulous afternoon of fundraising will center around the main event, a catwalk show styled by sustainable fashion brand Worn by Us featuring preloved items donated by celebrities, influencers and the public.

Celebrity models such as The Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Rachel Lugo, Lauren Simon and Seema Malhotra; Broadcast Presenter and Body Positivity Role Model Danielle Broadbent; Dancing on Ice 2025 Winner Molly Langaham; and Traitors Season Three Winner Leanne Quigley will walk alongside incredible individuals who have been affected by breast cancer including male breast cancer survivor and influencer Phil Aldo. Also walking the runway, will be the stars of Pink Ribbon Foundation’s recent BOLD Scotland exhibition celebrating the beauty and resilience of women that have lost their hair due to breast cancer treatment.

TV Presenter and Pink Ribbon Foundation Ambassador Hayley Sparkes says; “I was involved in the first Catwalk for a Cause event back in 2019 and fell in love with the concept and the atmosphere on the day. I’d encourage anyone who is local to the area to snap up your tickets now, I promise you’ll have the most fabulous and inspiring afternoon supporting a brilliant cause.”

The afternoon will also include the chance to shop pieces from event partners Worn By Us, John Lewis Liverpool and Estee Lauder; free pampering sessions from Jo Malone and a star-studded drinks reception. Tickets for Catwalk for a Cause are £30 and can be purchased via the Pink Ribbon Foundation website here

All the preloved clothing and accessories showcased on the catwalk will be available for guests to purchase on the day, with proceeds going directly to the Pink Ribbon Foundation. This focus on sustainable fashion not only raises money for a vital cause, but also helps reduce landfill waste and protect the planet - proving that fashion can truly be a force for good.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is a grant making trust with a mission to fund projects and provide financial support to UK charities which relieve the needs of people who are suffering from or have been affected by breast cancer. Celebrating their 25th birthday in 2025, the foundation has helped over 300 breast cancer charities since it started in 2000 including Liverpool-based Keeping Abreast and Sunflowers Liverpool.

Tickets for Catwalk for a Cause are available to buy now priced at £30 and can be purchased via the Pink Ribbon Foundation website here