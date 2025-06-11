Chance for Cheshire businesses to shine as entries now open for the Visit Cheshire Tourism Awards 2026

Cheshire and Warrington’s tourism champions are being encouraged to shine, as the region’s top visitor awards return with a new name.

Entries are officially open for the Visit Cheshire Tourism Awards 2026, with this year’s celebration of the region’s visitor economy.

Run by Marketing Cheshire (and until last year called the Marketing Cheshire Tourism Awards), the awards honour excellence across the entire visitor economy – from standout attractions and stylish stays to unforgettable events and first-class hospitality.

The prestigious event will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2026 with the host venue to be unveiled in the coming months.

Winners of the last ceremony with host Ashley Taylor Dawson

Tourism is a powerhouse for Cheshire and Warrington, generating £3.9 billion a year for the local economy, supporting 38,000 jobs, and welcoming over 56 million visitors. The Visit Cheshire Tourism Awards are designed to spotlight the inspiring people and businesses behind that success.

This year’s awards will feature 17 hotly contested categories, including the return of the Best Event or Festival Award, introduced last year and won by Deva Fest at Cholmondeley Castle.

Highlights from the 2025 awards included a standout win for the Harry Styles-inspired Harry's Home Village Tour, in the New Tourism Business Award, The Ice Cream Farm in Tattenhall scooping Visitor Attraction of the Year, and Jodrell Bank being named Business Events Venue of the Year.

Encouraging tourism professionals ranging from those running a boutique hotel or family-run café that’s going the extra mile to a quirky new tour to step forward, Jamie Christon, Chair of Marketing Cheshire and CEO of Chester Zoo, said:

“The Visit Cheshire Tourism Awards are a cornerstone of our region’s calendar – a celebration of the incredible people and experiences that make Cheshire and Warrington a must-visit destination.

“Beyond the thrill of winning, participants often report a real boost to business, team morale, and recruitment.

“With the awards continuing to grow in prestige, now is the perfect time to get involved. Submit your entry by 4pm on Friday August 22, 2025 – and don’t miss your moment to shine.”

And for winners, the recognition doesn’t stop here – qualifying entrants will go on to represent Cheshire at the nationalVisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

At the 2024/25 awards this included Jodrell Bank Centre For Engagement which flew the flag for Cheshire after it was crowned Business Events Venue of the Year.

Urging others to enter this year’s awards, Teresa Anderson, Director, Jodrell Bank Centre for Engagement said: “Jodrell Bank is honoured to be recognised alongside so many outstanding regional businesses and attractions. These awards shine an important spotlight on the incredible talent and destinations that set Cheshire apart, and we're proud to come together with Marketing Cheshire to celebrate everything that makes this part of the country such a fantastic place to visit.

“We’re especially delighted to have had the opportunity to go on to the national awards and winsilverfor our venue hire provisions, reflecting our ongoing mission to promote science for all.”

BUSINESSES CAN ENTER HERE.

Full list of 2025 winners HERE.