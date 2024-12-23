Charity the Rapid Relief Team Helps Empower Young Girls at Liverpool’s ‘She Inspires’ Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charity the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) proudly joined forces with local organisations to support the She Inspires event, which was held between 11-12 December in Liverpool.

The She Inspires event welcomed young girls from across Merseyside for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Goodison Park, where participants engaged in dynamic football and motivational sessions led by Everton and Liverpool football clubs.

The initiative, which this year welcomed over 400 local young girls, also delivers educational workshops covering critical topics such as healthy relationships, resilience, teamwork, and Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

These sessions, facilitated by Merseyside Police, the Liverpool FC Foundation, and Everton in the Community, were designed to empower girls aged 13-14 both on and off the pitch. The event focuses on inspiring confidence to unlock the potential of the young participants, equipping them with essential life skills for future success.

During the two-day event, volunteers from the RRT, the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, worked tirelessly, serving over 450 freshly grilled burger meals to fuel the girls’ energy for the activities.

Throughout the academic year, Everton in the Community and the Liverpool FC Foundation continue to provide these students with workshops and leadership programs. By offering mentorship from professional coaches, the initiative reinforces confidence and collaboration among young girls across the region.

The She Inspires event has become a beacon of collaboration, personal growth, and sportsmanship, fostering an environment where young players can thrive. This milestone reflects the shared commitment of all involved to inspire, motivate, and uplift these students on and off the field.

Ian Thewlis, Local Team Leader at the RRT said:

“The RRT were honoured to be a part the She Inspires event, and it was heart-warming to see the smiles on the participants faces. It was amazing to see the energy and determination of these young women, it was truly inspiring.

“At RRT, we believe in putting compassion into action, and this event was a perfect opportunity to support the incredible work of local organisations to empower the next generation.”