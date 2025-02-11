Cheshire care home couple shares their success to a long 69 year marriage in celebration of Valentine’s Day

At HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home in Haslington, Crewe, Cheshire, residents have been sharing and reminiscing about their own love stories to mark Valentine’s Day.

Resident Doris Edwards, aged 89, and her husband Norman Edwards, aged 94, have revealed their beautiful journey of love, family, joy and adventure as well as their pearls of wisdom and advice with fellow residents and colleagues at the home.

Both Doris and Norman come from humble backgrounds and beginnings. Doris was born in 1935 and worked as a Shorthand Typist at LTT Sandbach, whilst Norman, who was born in 1931, worked as a Railway Worker.

Doris and Norman first met at a Christian Guest House in Llanfairfechan, a village just past Conway, in 1951 when they crossed paths, and they soon began courting. Norman was 20 and Doris was sweet 16 when they first met, which sparked a lifelong partnership that was built on their shared dreams and deep affection for each another.

HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home’s resident Doris Edwards with husband Norman Edwards now

Following Norman receiving a call on his 21st birthday to complete his national service for two years in Egypt, Norman proposed to Doris in 1951 before making the journey to Egypt. Norman and Doris didn’t see each other during those two years but wrote to each other every single day. Norman returned home in 1953 and was then based at Longmore Railway for a further 12-months.

On February 17, 1956, Norman and Doris were married at Glover Street in Crewe and held their wedding reception at North Street Chapel. The wedding ceremony was a joyous occasion which brought both of their families and friends together to celebrate their union.

Doris and Norman had one child together – Stephen who was born in 1958. Family was everything at the heart of what Doris and Norman did, and their son grew up surrounded by love and support.

Doris and Norman went on to welcome a grandson, Ian. Doris and Norman enjoy spending time with their son and grandson, celebrating milestones and creating memories with them that will last a lifetime.

HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home’s resident Doris Edwards with husband Norman Edwards enjoying lunch in the garden

Doris and Norman also enjoyed going back to Llanfairfechan regularly to reminisce and take long walks together. They have strong religious beliefs, and God plays a huge part in their married lives.

Even though their paths diverged when Doris moved into Primrose House Care Home in April 2024, Norman takes two buses every day come rain or shine to visit her for several hours. Norman helps Doris eat her lunch then afterwards they enjoy curling up together on Doris’s bed for an afternoon nap.

Norman is planning on surprising wife Doris on Valentine’s Day with a special visit including presenting wife Doris with a bouquet of roses upon arrival as they joyfully reunite. They are both also set to celebrate their 69-year wedding anniversary on the February 17.

When asked what their secret was to a long and happy marriage, Norman Edwards, commented:

HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home’s resident Doris Edwards with husband Norman Edwards enjoying an ice cream together

“As soon as I saw Doris I knew I was going to marry her. Our secret to a long and happy marriage is cuddling every day and having respect for one another.”

Dawn Sadler, HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home Manager, said:

“Norman and Doris’s love story is a testament to true love, commitment, and the beauty of shared experiences. Norman and Doris’s love story has a legacy of warmth, laughter, and shows a family deeply enriched by their love for each other.”

Couples at Primrose House Care Home will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with a romantic lunch date in the home’s Dog & Duck in house gastro pub.

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes