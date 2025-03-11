Cheshire care homes host open day event with Mayor of Crewe to celebrate their newly refurbished homes

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care homes enjoyed meeting the Mayor of Crewe, Councillor Dawn Clark and spoke to her about what life is like at Hollymere House and Primrose House Care Homes – which are both an integral part of the local Haslington community.

Hollymere House has benefitted from an exciting c. £550,000 refurbishment and Primrose House has benefitted from a c. £460,000 refurbishment as part of a major investment programme launched by owners HC-One.

The Open Day event provided the local community, prospective residents and their families an opportunity to explore the exceptional facilities, Home Managers and meet the dedicated teams, and discover what makes Hollymere House and Primrose House standout choices for care in Crewe. Hollymere House and Primrose House combine state-of-the-art facilities with excellence in personalised care to ensure residents enjoy the best possible quality of life.

The Open Day event provided visitors with an opportunity to see first-hand the exceptional lifestyle offered at Hollymere House and Primrose House, where details are designed to promote independence and personalised care with residents' comfort, dignity, wellbeing, and happiness in mind. Residents living at Hollymere House and Primrose House Care Home can enjoy sustainable, modernised and enhanced living environments.

At Primrose House this includes newly refurbished and upgraded bedrooms, hair salon, lounges, dining room, toilets, wet room and hallways. At Hollymere House this includes newly decorated and refurbished bedrooms, entrance, hallways, toilets and lounges.

Mayor of Crewe, Councillor Dawn Clark, enjoyed a tour round the newly refurbished homes. The care home refurbishments form part of HC-One’s £54.5 million refurbishment and upgrade programme.

Dawn Sadler, Home Manager at HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home, stated:

“We were delighted to welcome in our local community to our home for our Open Day event to show them our newly refurbished home.”

Lindsay Hulme, HC-One’s Hollymere House Care Home Manager, commented:

“Everyone had a great time, chatting and viewing the newly refurbished care home facilities. Thank you for the Mayor of Crewe, Councillor Dawn Clark for attending.”

Councillor Dawn Clark, Mayor of Crewe, said:

“I really enjoyed my visit to the two homes. The care the staff had taken in making the home a friendly and bright environment showed in the recent refurbishments and the residents and staff were welcoming.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes

1 . Contributed HC-One Primrose House Care Home’s the Dog & Duck bar Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed HC-One Hollymere House’s newly refurbished lounge Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed HC-One Primrose House Care Home’s bedroom Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Colleagues at HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home Photo: Submitted