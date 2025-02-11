Cheshire care homes invite community to the opening of their newly refurbished and upgraded homes

HC-One’s Hollymere House and Primrose House Care Homes in Haslington, Crewe, Cheshire, will be opening their doors to their local community, prospective residents and their families for a Coffee Morning event on Friday 28th February 2025 between 11am – 12.30pm to celebrate their newly refurbished and upgraded care home.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollymere House Care Home has benefitted from an exciting c. £550,000 upgrade and Primrose House Care Home has benefitted from a c. £460,000 refurbishment as part of a major investment programme launched by owners HC-One. The Coffee Morning event will provide the local community, prospective residents and their families an opportunity to explore the exceptional facilities, meet the Home Managers and dedicated teams, and discover what makes Hollymere House and Primrose House standout choices for care in Cheshire.

Hollymere House, a 48 bedded residential and nursing care home and Primrose House, a 42 bedded residential dementia and nursing dementia care home, combine state-of-the-art facilities with excellence in personalised care to ensure residents enjoy the best possible quality of life. The Coffee Morning event will provide visitors with an opportunity to see first-hand the exceptional lifestyle offered at Hollymere House and Primrose House, where details are designed to promote independence and personalised care with residents' comfort, dignity, wellbeing, and happiness in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents living at Hollymere House and Primrose House Care Homes can enjoy sustainable, modernised and enhanced living environments. At Primrose House this includes newly refurbished and upgraded bedrooms, hair salon, lounges, dining room, toilets, wet room and hallways. At Hollymere House this includes newly decorated and refurbished bedrooms, entrance, hallways, toilets and lounges. The care home refurbishments form part of HC-One’s £54.5 million refurbishment and upgrade programme.

HC-One Hollymere House Care Home’s newly refurbished dining room

Dawn Sadler, HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home Manager, said:

“We are committed to fostering an environment that really feels like home, and décor and facilities are an important part of this. We’re really excited that the plans for Hollymere House and Primrose House Care Homes have now been safely completed.”

Lindsay Hulme, HC-One’s Hollymere House Care Home Manager, commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to hosting our Coffee Morning event to welcome in more visitors to see the new look of our care homes and meet the team.”

HC-One Hollymere House Care Home’s newly refurbished lounge

This programme will benefit 221 HC-One homes, including Hollymere House and Primrose House, and forms part of HC-One’s mission to be the UK’s first choice care provider in the communities it serves. As the largest care home refurbishment programme in the UK, HC-One is transforming its homes for the benefit of the residents and colleagues who live and work in them, and for the local communities they serve.

The upgrades mean that every HC-One home will be equipped to meet the needs of an ageing population with increasingly complex care needs – including dementia care needs. Hollymere House and Primrose House Care Home was refurbished by HC-One’s Interior Design Teams, including Rachel Clark, Interior Designer, who spoke with residents and relatives to gather feedback, ideas and inspiration, picking out colour schemes and fabrics for the chosen design scheme implemented, to add personal elements and touches to the home’s décor to make it a home from home.

The work at Hollymere House and Primrose House began in August 2024 and completed in January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details about the Coffee Morning event or to enquire about Hollymere House and Primrose House’s care services, please contact 0333 999 8699 or [email protected]. For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.