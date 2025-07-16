Cheshire Fest returns next month with an iconic line-up

Cheshire’s number one premium boutique festival is back, bigger and better than before, for summer 2025. Expect a star-studded lineup, including Ministry of Sound Ibiza Anthems ft Ellie Sax & Friends, Peter Hook & The Light, Bez, Inspiral Carpets, and Tunde From The Lighthouse Family.

Following a successful launch last year, this firm favourite amongst Cheshire partygoers is returning on Saturday 2nd August for a day and night of world class performances. Featuring multiple stages including the all-new Indie Live Lounge, 5,000 partygoers are expected to attend this over-18, one-day event, with VIP tickets already sold out.

Nestled within 100 acres of picturesque countryside, Macclesfield’s impressive stately home Capesthorne Hall will be home to Cheshire Fest for a second time for a selection of dance, house, rock, indie music and more.

Headlining the main stage this year is Ministry of Sound Ibiza Anthems ft Ellie Sax & Friends – the ultimate celebration of Ibiza hits live on stage, by the world’s biggest dance music brand. Ellie Sax is set to bring together some of the greatest dance names as she takes the audience on a journey through a day in the life on The White Isle, from dreamy pool parties and sunset clubs, to bouncing superclubs. Bringing the Balearic beats to the UK this summer, tracks will span the likes of Faithless, Eric Prydz, Becky Hill, The Shapeshifters, Daft Punk, and Robin S, Fisher.

Other artists set to take to the stage include Joy Division’s Peter Hook & The Light, as well as Happy Monday’s Bez, Tunde From The Lighthouse Family, DJ Billie Clements, Inspiral Carpets, Shade, Between the Lines, K-Klass, and more.

Elsewhere, the wellness tent will provide a serene haven for festival-goers, who can unwind, or partake in a rejuvenating juice detox. This year’s edition of the festival will also feature a brand-new Premium Lounge, in partnership with Bollinger.

Festival goers can also enjoy a silent disco, an international lager bar, and a street food village.

Tickets are now live and can be purchased on Skiddle, from £40.00 plus booking fee per person.