Cheshire residents invited to attend community engagement events to share views on devolution

Two community engagement events for residents to share their views about devolution are taking place in Cheshire.

The three councils across Cheshire and Warrington – Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, and Warrington – are continuing to work on securing a devolution agreement.

The events are an opportunity for residents to learn more about devolution proposals, ask questions and share their views about what matters most to them.

Residents are encouraged to come along to one of the local events to find out more about what devolution could mean for Cheshire and Warrington.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Cheshire and Warrington Joint Committee and Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council

Events are taking place at:

Congleton Town Hall, High Street, Congleton, CW12 1BN – Tuesday, June 10, 6pm-8pm

The Cheshire County Sports Club, Plas Newton Lane, Chester, CH2 1PR – Wednesday, June 11, 2pm-4pm

The events provide an opportunity to find out more about the plans and talk to the devolution team about what your ideas are for a better future for our area and its residents, communities and businesses.

In a joint statement, Cllr Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, Cllr Nick Mannion, Leader of Cheshire East Council, and Cllr Michael Gorman, Deputy Leader of Cheshire East Council, said:

"These community engagement events are a great opportunity for residents to have their voices heard and to play an important role in shaping the future of Cheshire and Warrington.

“The events follow a series of other community pop-up events, which took place at popular local markets across the area last month, and we will use the feedback from all engagement activities as we work with government to develop the best devolution agreement for our area.

“We are committed to ensuring that a devolution agreement reflects the needs and aspirations of our residents, communities and businesses, so we encourage you to come along and share your views."

Everyone is welcome to attend. Residents are encouraged to register for these free events online via Eventbrite, using the links below.

These events follow a community focus group, which has already taken place in Warrington, alongside Warrington Voluntary Action and a number of representatives from the local Voluntary, Community, Faith and Social Enterprise (VCFSE) sector.

For more information about these events and how to get involved with the Cheshire and Warrington devolution programme, visit: cheshireandwarringtondevolution.com/get-involved.