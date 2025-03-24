Chester Zoo boss announced as new chair of Marketing Cheshire

Jamie Christon has been named the new chair of Marketing Cheshire’s Advisory Board with a pledge to continue the improvement and growth of tourism across Cheshire and Warington.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently CEO of Chester Zoo, the UK’s most visited paid attraction outside of London, Jamie has been a board member and director since 2021. He brings more than two decades of tourism experience and leadership to the role, as well as significant national profile, including through his current role chairing the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Marketing Cheshire is the tourism body for Cheshire and Warrington and a Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) accredited by VisitEngland. The organisation works with councils, attractions, leisure and hospitality businesses to promote tourism and market the region as one of the best places to invest, work, live and visit in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stepping into the role in April, Jamie will succeed Cheshire entrepreneur Trevor Brocklebank, chair of the Marketing Cheshire Board since 2020.

Chester Zoo's CEO Jamie Christon has been unveiled as the new chair of Marketing Cheshire

Jamie Christon said: “I’m delighted to take on the role. I will bring my experience and passion for the place, and work with partners to promote Cheshire and Warrington as one of the best destinations in the UK.

“We have incredible attractions across the region, amazing hospitality and a hugely warm welcome. Our location means we are well placed to work closer with Liverpool, Manchester and North Wales to attract more overseas visitors.

“I’m also very aware of the challenges our visitor economy businesses are facing, not least rising costs and competition. But there are big opportunities ahead and I look forward to working with the board, and the small but mighty team at Marketing Cheshire, to grow tourism across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I’d also like to pay tribute to the leadership our outgoing chair Trevor provided during a hugely turbulent time for the visitor economy and wish him every success for the future.”

Trevor Brocklebank said: “Congratulations to Jamie on his appointment. He has been a hugely influential board member and key player in Cheshire tourism for many years and an excellent appointment as chair.

“I took on the role during the pandemic, which was a hugely challenging time for attractions and hospitality venues across the region. Working with those businesses and our local authorities has been a huge privilege and, whilst we have seen a significant recovery, there is much more to do. I am delighted to be handing over to Jamie, who has an amazing track record in the sector.

“With Jamie at the helm, new board members joining and exciting opportunities such as devolution coming down the track, Marketing Cheshire is in a great position to further drive growth in tourism and market the region to investors and talent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marketing Cheshire worked with recruitment specialists, Sherrington Associates, to appoint the new chair, and several new members for the board. Interviews for the board members are ongoing, and the new appointments will be announced in April.

Cllr Jean Flaherty, Deputy Leader of Warrington Borough Council and a Marketing Cheshire Board Member, added:

“The Cheshire and Warrington visitor economy is worth £3.9billion a year and supports 38,000 jobs. We are blessed with world-class attractions, beautiful landscapes and stunning destinations – but there is more we can do to improve our offer and promote all that we have even further and wider.

“To have a chair of the calibre of Jamie, alongside a number of new board members from our visitor economy businesses, puts Marketing Cheshire in an incredibly strong position for the future.”