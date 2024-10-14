Children eat free every Sunday at Smoke and Dough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool One’s bottomless BBQ restaurant, Smoke & Dough, have launched their incredible new initiative — Kids Eat Free Every Sunday! Starting in October, one child eats free with each full paying adult! Adults can choose from the grill menu including Bottomless BBQ and Bottomless Brunch and children can choose the BBQ or anything from the kids menu.

Bring your little ones along for a delicious BBQ unlimited grill or bottomless brunch and for every full-paying adult a child of 10 years and under can enjoy a meal on the house — whether that be tender juicy meats or their popular Bento Box. The Liverpool One restaurant is a big hit with families — offering excellent value for money and quality food in a fun environment.

The Kids Eat Free initiative is the latest fantastic offer from Smoke & Dough. Their bottomless brunch offer has been described as the best in Liverpool — available Sunday to Friday from 12pm until 10pm, it consists of a starter and main or BBQ sharing platter including unlimited beer, prosecco, cocktails or mocktails for two hours, all for just £29.99. There’s 2-4-1 cocktails all day every day too!

The restaurant is filling up for December bookings too and is an ideal choice for festive celebrations with the family, friends or work. Open throughout December including Christmas Day, Smoke & Dough has a 2 course lunch grill for just £15.99 or a 2 course evening grill for just £20.99 — both of which have a bottomless meat option for a £5 supplement. There bottomless brunch option is there too!

Restaurant Manager Raj said: “We love making memories for families and our team always goes the extra mile to give children a magical and fun experience. We also understand that times have been tough for many families so we are committed to keeping the cost of dining out here to a minimum — this latest offer means families can come for a special Sunday meal that doesn’t have to break the bank.”

As an example, utilising this offer means that a family of four could enjoy a Smoke & Dough experience for less than £30! Two adults could enjoy a two course afternoon grill for £14.99pp, featuring breads and dips to start and a BBQ meat platter for their main, and the two children could therefore eat free — whether that be a meat platter or Bento Box.

Smoke & Dough / Liverpool One /Open 7 days a week / 0151 318 6333

Check out the menu on the Smoke & Dough WEBSITE!

Check out Smoke & Dough on FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM!