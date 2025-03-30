Christopher Lee-Power Seeks Emerging Talent for Breaking Free play at Local Theatre Festival

Christopher Lee-Power as the General in BAFTA director’s Christopher Swann's play One Night

Actor and director Christopher Lee-Power is searching for a talented young performer to take on the role of Young Christopher in his deeply personal and powerful new play, Breaking Free. Set to be showcased at an upcoming local theatre festival, the production delves into themes of self-liberation, defiance, and family bonds.

Christopher Lee-Power grew up in Birkenhead and had a difficult upbringing, being diagnosed with hyperactivity and speech problems at a young age. Despite these challenges, Power found solace and purpose in acting, overcoming personal struggles with the help of mentorship and the stage. This experience forms the heart of his new play Breaking Free, which explores the emotional and psychological journey of his younger self.

Power’s career spans film, television, theatre, and radio, with notable credits such as Titanic: Birth of a Legend, The Hunt for Michael Myers, The Death of Michael Myers (as Doctor Langford), The Courtroom, and the Amazon Prime feature For Love’s Sake, where he portrayed Colin Jarvis. On stage, Power has performed in the works of iconic playwrights like Shakespeare, Chekhov, and Brecht, playing roles such as Macbeth, Oberon, Mark Antony, and Polixenes. His work has been showcased on BBC, ITV, and Amazon Prime, and he has collaborated with BAFTA-winning director Christopher Swann.

Locally, Power has recently performed in Under the Mersey Moon as Kenny and as the narrator in On the Banks of the Royal Blue Mersey.

For Power, acting is more than just performance—it is a transformative journey. Now, he is eager to offer the same opportunity to the next generation of talent.

“If you’re struggling at school like I did, don’t give up. Acting gave me a purpose, and with the right mentor, I found my way to drama school and a life-changing career. I want to offer that same opportunity to an emerging actor.”

Casting Call: The Search for Young Christopher

Power is looking for a gifted young actor who can convincingly portray a 17-year-old Christopher as he navigates the challenges of early adulthood. Candidates should be from Merseyside, able to perform in both a natural accent and RP, and must be emotionally intuitive, able to engage with complex themes. Professionalism and commitment to the craft are essential. Rehearsals would start in May , once a week until August. Christopher is also looking for an actor to play a multi-role role including Big Chris and Chazo, both powerful role's. (20s -late 20s)

Casting for Breaking Free play (based on a true story)

“Breaking Free is more than just a play—it’s my passion. I want to inspire young performers, showing them that with the right support, they can achieve incredible things. This role is a platform for an aspiring actor to shine.”

Though this is currently an unpaid opportunity, Power and his team are actively seeking funding for the production. Aspiring actors eager to work alongside Christopher in a production set to challenge and inspire audiences are encouraged to apply.

For more details or to submit your CV contact Christopher Lee-Power at [email protected].