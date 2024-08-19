Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Showcase Cinemas has a lineup that’s perfect for fun-filled days with your loved ones through the rest of the summer holidays and beyond, with tickets just £4.99 for children and £6.99 for grown ups!

Dive into big screen adventures that’ll have everyone laughing and cheering, with popcorn in hand and smiles all around, it’s time for a movie experience that’s pure family fun.

Screening between now and October, here are 10 flicks returning to the big screen in Showcase Cinema’s Family Favourites season:

The Secret Life of Pets (August 23rd-29th)

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your World

The Secret Life of Pets offers a playful glimpse into what our furry companions get up to when we're not around. Set in a bustling New York City apartment building, the story follows Max, a pampered Jack Russell Terrier whose world is turned upside down when his owner brings home a boisterous new dog named Duke.

Shrek (September 1st)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DreamWorks classic follows Shrek, a grumpy ogre who relishes his solitude in a swamp, only to have his peace disrupted by a horde of fairy tale creatures fleeing from the villainous Lord Farquaad. To reclaim his beloved swamp, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona. However, the quest is far from simple…

Shrek 2 (September 7th- 8th)

In the follow up, Shrek and his new bride, Fiona, return from their honeymoon only to face a royal mess when they visit Fiona’s parents, King Harold and Queen Lillian. Shrek’s swampy charm doesn’t sit well with the royal couple, leading to a comedic showdown. Enter the scheming Fairy Godmother, who’s got her sights set on winning Fiona back for her dashing but knifing son, Prince Charming.

Matilda (September 14th- 15th)

In a childhood favourite, Matilda Wormwood is an exceptionally bright and kind young girl with telekinetic powers. Despite her extraordinary intelligence, Matilda is neglected by her selfish parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and is tormented by the cruel headmistress of her school, Miss Trunchbull. However, Matilda's life takes a turn for the better when she befriends her kind-hearted teacher, Miss Honey, who recognises her potential and helps her harness her special abilities.

Sing 2 (September 15th- 22nd)

Starring Matthew McConaughey in the lead role, Buster Moon, the ever-optimistic koala, and his ragtag group of animal performers aim to take their talents to the next level. They set their sights on staging a spectacular show in the glamorous Crystal Tower Theatre, but first, they must secure a spot in front of the reclusive rock star, Clay Calloway, who has been living in seclusion since the loss of his wife.

The Lego Batman Movie (September 21th- 22th)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a hilarious twist on the iconic superhero, LEGO Batman, who is thriving in his role as Gotham City's solo hero has his world is upended by the arrival of a new ally, Robin, and a series of chaotic events triggered by the Joker.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (September 28th- 29th)

In Wes Anderson’s adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Mr. Fox, a charming and cunning fox who has retired from a life of stealing chickens is set to settle down with his wife, Mrs. Fox, and their son, Ash. However, Mr. Fox's desire for adventure leads him to plan one last heist to steal from three notoriously horrid farmers - Boggis, Bunce, and Bean. As his schemes cause trouble for his family and their animal neighbours, Mr. Fox must outwit the farmers and protect his loved ones.

Kung Fu Panda (October 5th-6th)

Starring Jack Black as Po, a clumsy panda dreaming of becoming a kung fu master. To his surprise, Po is unexpectedly chosen as the Dragon Warrior, a legendary role meant to save the Valley of Peace from the menacing snow leopard, Tai Lung. Despite his lack of training and the scepticism of the Furious Five - Tigress, Monkey, Mantis, Crane, and Viper - Po embarks on a journey of self-discovery and perseverance.

Paddington (October 12th-13th)

A British favourite, Paddington is a polite and adventurous bear from Peru who travels to London in search of a new home after his aunt and uncle are forced to leave their jungle. Arriving at Paddington Station, he finds himself taken in by the Brown family, who help him navigate his new life in London.

Paddington 2 (October 19th)

Paddington is happily settled with the Brown family and is beloved by the local community. As Paddington searches for the perfect birthday gift for his Aunt Lucy, he comes across a valuable antique book in a shop. When the book is stolen, Paddington is wrongfully accused of the theft and sent to prison.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: "We’re thrilled to be bringinga fantastic lineup of family favourites to our big screens nationwide. From the playful antics of The Secret Life of Pets to the heart-warming adventures of Paddington, there's something to delight every member of the family.

“Our selection also includes the much-adored Shrek and Shrek 2, the clever Fantastic Mr. Fox, and the action-packed Kung Fu Panda and The Lego Batman Movie. With ten great films showing until October, it's the perfect opportunity for families to enjoy memorable movie moments together from just £4.99."

For further information and to book your tickets, please visit the Showcase Cinemas websitehere: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/family-favourites/