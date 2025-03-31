Clown Eckie’s Little Museum Of Buffoonery to open at Wayfarers Arcade in Southport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roll up, roll up! Families can enjoy seeing clown memorabilia collected from around the world from this week.

Clown Eckie’s Little Museum Of Buffoonery is inviting everyone to the official opening in Wayfarers Arcade on Lord Street in Southport from 4pm this Tuesday (April 1).

The unique Clown Eckie’s Little Museum Of Buffoonery on the ground floor of the arcade is being curated and presented by multi-award winning clown and world traveller ‘Clown Eckie’ (Edward Haworth FRSA).

As well as being a remarkable world traveller, the 72-year-old Clown Eckie also has very strong Southport links.

Clown Eckie’s Little Museum Of Buffoonery is opening in Wayfarers Arcade in Southport. Photo by Andrew Brown Stand Up For Southport

He led the publicity when the World Clown Convention famously came to Southport in the 1990s, bringing the best performers from around the globe to town for a series of events.

He and his wife spent two years running the L&W Circus big top circus on the Southport Pleasureland site. Trapeze artists, fire eaters, and unicyclists owe him a debt of gratitude.

He also trained with Southport clown Arthur ‘Vercoe’ Pedlar, former President of the World Clown Association, former owner of the Wayfarers Arts shop, and whose family owned Wayfarers Arcade for many years.

Some exhibits celebrating Arthur Pedlar will be among those on display.

Edward Haworth said: “We are officially opening our doors on Tuesday, April 1.

And no, this is not an April Fools' prank!

“Join us just after 4pm, long past the time for practical jokes but early enough to meet the mastermind behind this whimsical museum, whose eccentric vision brought it all to life.

“I might also be doing some short impromptu performances, showing off some of my skills.

“This will be the first chance for people to see The Little Museum Of Buffoonery, something which will delight anyone from ankle-biters (children) to bedtime negotiators (parents) to low income nap-time ninjas (grandparents).

“Mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable experience! This is a small museum, but it’s unique, and contains historic items related to buffoonery collected from all around the world.

“It’s also available by appointment for small groups or private visits.”

Clown Eckie is keeping alive a form of entertainment that is not as prevalent as it once was.

He said: “Years ago we had some great buffoons, such as Ken Dodd, Les Dawson, Roy Hudd.

“People often think of acts like that as stand up comedians, but they were great buffoons, and that was where the laughter came from. There were superb classical slapstick comedians.

“There used to be a lot of old school variety entertainment, but it’s becoming rare. I have lots of stories to tell from my journey over the years, both here in Southport, and in countries across the world.

“I have many happy memories of my years living and working in Southport, where I knew Arthur Pedlar very well.

“My wife and I had some great times running the circus here! I would love to hear from anyone who remembers visiting it.

“We had a brilliant young drummer who was working with us at the circus - he was super talented - I wonder what happened to him, and to others from those days.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at the museum’s grand opening.”

Clown Eckie is a renowned slapstick comedian who rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s. Once hailing from Southport, Eckie delighted audiences across the UK, Europe, the USA, Scandinavia, and the UAE. In 1999, his talent took him to the Far East, where he was invited to perform at prestigious British Embassy events and five-star hotels.

Eddie is also the Founder of the Gift of Happiness Foundation in Thailand, which was granted full charitable status by the Royal Thai Government on 15th December 2009. In March 2010, the Foundation became a member of the League of Foundations of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of the late His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The treasured items in the Little Museum Of Buffoonery have brought smiles to countless faces worldwide, and now you have the rare opportunity to see them up close.

Don’t miss your chance to meet Eckie in person and relive the magic of one of the last remaining British slapstick comedians.

The museum only has room to accommodate up to four adults and two children at any one time.

For those looking to pass the time, there's the delightful coffee house, The Engine Room, conveniently located just above the Museum.

​Additionally, right outside the Museum's door, you'll find the renowned restaurant, Pudding & Pie, perfect for a satisfying meal or treat.

The Little Museum of Buffoonery is open for unguided walk-in visitors from 11am to 5pm every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.