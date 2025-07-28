Coaching and leadership psychology key to Southport school’s recovery after attack

A tribute to the victims of the Southport attacks in 2024

Coaching and leadership psychology was vital to helping navigate the immediate aftermath of the Southport attack, according to a local headteacher.

Jinnie Payne, who is the headteacher of Churchtown Primary School, had worked with Chartered Coaching Psychologist Cornelia Lucey for eight months prior to the tragic events of July 29, 2024. Among the victims were Alice da Silva Aguiar, a Year 4 pupil at the school, and Bebe King, who also used to attend the school.

In the days and months following the tragedy, Mrs Payne demonstrated compassionate, hopeful, and courageous leadership through several key actions:

Opening the school to the community to share shock and grieve on the day of the attack

Providing direct liaison and support to all families directly affected

Organising a reflective church ceremony for staff on the first day back at school

Reaching out to other education leaders who had faced similar tragedies for guidance and support

Launching a memorial fundraiser, including running the London Marathon alongside Alice da Silva’s father to raise over £370,000 for a new playground in memory of Alice and Bebe and for wider support services.

Speaking ahead of the one-year anniversary of the tragedy, Mrs Payne reflected on the impact of her coaching psychology experience: “Working with a coaching psychologist proved invaluable. It prepared me to lead from the outset for the benefit of our community.

“Through the Values and Strengths work I did with Cornelia, I was able to tap into the leadership coaching and inner strength we had practiced in the months before, especially the importance of building and developing hope (a value and strength of mine). Since the tragedy, it’s felt like the community has been wrapping its arms around the families of Alice and Bebe. I’m proud to have contributed to that – with other school and trust staff - in a small way.”

Lucey, a Chartered Member of the British Psychological Society, praised Mrs Payne’s leadership and personal strength: “Jinnie is one of those leaders for whom hope is both a value and a strength. No matter what she faced and how very hard it was, Jinnie knew she had the inner resource to lean towards a deep belief in herself to get through anything and to find pathways to do so, as well as to do the same for others.

"Through coaching psychology Jinnie was able to draw on a deep inner belief in her ability to persevere and find a way forward - and she extended that same belief to others.”

Following the tragedy, Lucey and her team continued their support, working with all staff and some individual senior staff at Churchtown Primary to encourage long-term recovery and wellbeing - an approach similar to their recovery work with Kensington Aldridge Academy after the Grenfell Tower fire.

Part of this work included creating space to talk about the difficult thoughts and feelings that were coming up for the school community through a wellbeing and recovery workshop. It also involved finding individual and collective ways to support emotional regulation, which in turn increases opportunities for being grounded through a heartbreakingly tragic situation.

Lucey concluded: “Jinnie invited us to share our expertise and strategies on developing recovery and wellbeing after tragedy for all staff, and to work with some individual staff. In doing so, she created a pathway of hope, offering staff an opportunity to reflect on their own wellbeing needs and find the recovery steps forward from the darkest of experiences by prioritising their health - a cornerstone of positive leadership.”