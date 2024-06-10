Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Collection Pot, the group collections platform, has launched a competition to find Liverpool’s Best Teacher 2024 as part of a nationwide initiative.

Nominations are now open for Collection Pot's Teacher of The Year 2024 competition with £1500 in prizes up for grabs. The group collection platform has teamed up with Fun Kids Radio, and is calling on students and parents from all schools to nominate their favourite teachers, teaching assistants, support staff, and headteachers.

This competition aims to celebrate the exceptional dedication of the staff in the educational system across the nation with the winning teacher receiving £250 and a £1000 boost for their school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicants are encouraged to provide reasons as to why their teacher or other staff members deserve to be crowned the winner. Maybe they have created a special breakfast club, or have encouraged students to pursue their dreams.

Collection Pot launches competition to find Liverpool's best teacher 2024

Throughout the competition Collection Pot and FunKids will be highlighting teachers from each region who stand out for their excellent work, with some nominations receiving a shoutout on FunKids radio.

The competition launches June 10th and will run through to July 5th. The national winner will be named on July 5th.

Collection Pot has £1500 in prizes to give away benefiting not only the winning teacher, but also their school and the student who nominated them.

The winning nomination will receive:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the school a £1,000 donation to your PTA

For the teacher £250 in a Collection Pot

For the parent a £250 Visit Britain Gift Card

Mike Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Collection Pot said: "Every year we see thousands of parents up and down the country creating pots to thank their child’s teacher. This year we wanted to hear more about the amazing teachers we come across and share their stories”