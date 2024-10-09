Come and see Santa’s Enchanted ‘Elevator’ at Gulliver’s World this Christmas!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A magical new attraction will leave visitors to Gulliver’s World spellbound this festive season as they enjoy an enchanted experience to reach Santa.

The Warrington resort will be transformed into a winter wonderland from November 16 and for the first time it will include Santa’s Enchanted Elevator, an immersive experience to enter Santa’s Grotto.

After entering the ‘elevator’, families will get a magical view through its windows of the North Pole and when the doors open, they are right outside Santa’s Grotto to meet the man himself!

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “Santa’s Enchanted Elevator is a wonderful new addition to Christmas at Gulliver’s, and we can’t wait to see children’s reactions as they go to meet Santa. We will also have the North Pole Express running, which is always hugely popular, and everyone loves to explore the Elf workshop. Keep an eye out for festive entertainments around the park from our mischievous elves!”

Christmas at Gulliver's

Families are guaranteed bags of festive fun at Gulliver’s World this Christmas, with an array of fantastic packages available, ranging from the ‘Smasher’ at £27 per person to the ‘Cracker’ at £34 per person.

Each package includes access to selected Christmas rides and attractions, a ride on the North Pole Express, the ‘elevator’ experience to Santa’s Grotto, and a chance to explore the Elf workshop, where children can choose their own gift.

There are packages available on specific off-peak dates from only £12pp.

To make your visit to Gulliver’ World an extra special treat, why not extend the festive magic with a Christmas Sleepover in the resort’s unique themed accommodation, such as a Lost World Den, Pirate Themed Suite or Gully & Gilly Themed Suite.

To find out more and book your Christmas experience, visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk/christmas-at-gullivers