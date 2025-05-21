Tickets are on sale now for comedian Ian Stone's new show, 'Looking for the Wow' coming to the Hot Water Comedy Club next year.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a sold-out tour and international success, Ian Stone is back – and he’s searching for life’s missing magic:

“Life can’t just be the humdrum, the mundane, and the routine before the inevitable slide into disease, decay, and death. Why can’t we sneak in a bit of awesome, a tad of amazing, and maybe a smidge of wonderful? A forest canopy opening onto a huge vista would be enchanting for some, but my ancestors wandered in the desert for forty years — I think we’ve been outdoors enough. Others get their fix from the spiritual, but I’ve been harbouring a grudge against God since my mother stopped me going to Arsenal after my Barmitzvah — forty-nine years ago. “God will be watching,” she said. Well, at least He got to see the game. The point is, life could be so much better — so I’m on the lookout. Come and join me on the hunt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Stone is a hugely experienced broadcaster, podcaster and writer and a brilliantly funny comedian. He performs at major comedy festivals and venues globally. His popular posts and reels on social media have quickly earned him a following of over 60k across BlueSky, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, amassing millions of views.

Comedian Ian Stone brings new tour to Liverpool

In the last three years, Ian has performed his one-man shows at the Edinburgh Festival to packed rooms and great reviews. In 2023, he won the prestigious Spirit of the Fringe Award. He took his last show on tour across the UK, finishing with a sold-out performance at London’s Comedy Store. Ian recently returned from making his debut at the Melbourne Comedy Festival. He will be returning to Edinburgh with Looking for the Wow before kicking off his UK tour.

Aside from stand-up comedy, Ian co-hosted the award-winning Rock ‘N’ Roll Football show on Absolute Radio for five years with Ian Wright. He currently presents a very popular (50k downloads per episode), twice-weekly Arsenal podcast, Handbrake Off, for The Athletic. A live version of the podcast recently sold out Leicester Square Theatre in London. Ian is also a regular contributor on Times Radio. His book To Be Someone was published in 2020 and has received nearly 500 four- and five-star reviews on Amazon.

Whether on stage, behind the mic, or in print, Ian Stone is the voice of sharp humour, biting insight, and perfectly crafted comedy.

Tickets are on sale now for Ian's show at the Hot Water Comedy Club on 27th February 2026. https://www.ianstonecomedian.co.uk/