Comedy sensation Shane Todd coming to Liverpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
The host of the Tea with Me podcast is fresh off the back of a world tour, opening for Kevin Hart (22 times, yes, 22 whole times) and a record-breaking run of 16 shows at the Grand Opera House. Northern Ireland’s (self-titled) ‘Prince of Comedy’ is returning with a brand-new, laughter packed show.
Following a smash hit tour in 2023, selling out shows across America and Canada, Shane is back with his best show yet. With over 550,000 followers across social media and over 21 million views on YouTube he has a strong fanbase and dedicated audience. Shane has opened for the likes of Bill Burr and Kevin Hart making him one of comedy's most promising and successful performers.
Shane Todd is fast becoming one of Irelands top comedy talents. Renowned for his sharp wit and engaging stage presence, Shane has established himself as one of the leading voices on the burgeoning Belfast comedy scene.
GET YOUR TICKETS HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.