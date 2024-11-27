Community Integrated Care is Highly Commended at North West Awards

Community Integrated Care, one of the UK's largest social care charities, founded in Widnes, is proud to have received a Highly Commended recognition at the Great British Care Awards North West.

The charity was highly commended for the Home Care Employer Award at the awards evening on Saturday 9th November. The recognition acknowledges and celebrates employers in the social care sector who display a commitment to providing the very best care for the people they support and their employees.

Community Integrated Care supports people with learning disabilities, autism, and mental health conditions across the North West and employs over 1,000 dedicated colleagues in the region. The organisation was founded in Halton 36 years ago and is now one of the largest and most successful care providers in the UK, supporting over 3,000 people with a diverse range of care needs, across England and Scotland.

In 2022, Community Integrated Care launched a bold new organisational strategy–Best Lives Possible–which underpins every project and initiative undertaken by the charity. The aim of the strategy is in its name; to ensure the people the charity supports and the people who support them can live happy, full lives. This recognition, celebrates the significant strides that the charity has made in enhancing its services, embracing digital transformation in creative and strategic ways and creating partnerships that are driven by the charity’s strategy, and enable a greater work-life balance for colleagues and more importantly, transform people’s lives.

Some of the Community Integrated Care team at the Great British Care Awards

The judges recognised that Community Integrated Care has an outstanding range of benefits and support services for its team and were impressed by their leadership in care, as well as the commitment to pioneering progressive employment practices such as the four day work week.

Paula Dodman, Assistant Managing Director for the North West at Community Integrated Care, commented: “Being shortlisted and achieving Highly Commended for the Home Care Employer award is an incredible honour and a powerful reflection of our unwavering commitment to both our colleagues and the people we support. We are relentless in our pursuit of excellence– whether it’s through investing in our colleagues’ wellbeing, driving forward digital innovations, or forging partnerships that enrich lives. At Community Integrated Care, we don’t just create a place to work; we create a place where people can thrive, grow, and make a real difference.”

The awards ceremony forms part of the Great British Care Award’s regional events, celebrating excellence across the sector. The ceremonies continue to take place throughout this month across other regions, with Community Integrated Care celebrating 22 Great British Care Awards finalists.

Winners from the regional events will go through to a National Finals taking place in March 2025