Countdown is on as Santa Dash pup-up shop opens this week

The countdown really is now on to the 20th anniversary BTR Liverpool Santa Dash with the opening of the pop-up shop in the city centre

The doors opened at 9.30am today (Friday 1 November). The shop at St Johns Shopping Centre is open seven days a week through to Saturday 30 November.

The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash takes place on Sunday 1 December 2024, with the 5K route starting at 9.30am from Pier Head Liverpool. The day also includes a Mini Dash 1K for youngsters, starting in Castle Street at 11am.

A staggering 4,000 Santas have already signed up to take part – with just over four weeks still to go. Blue Santa suits are already limited.

Just four weeks to go - you can fundraise for Claire House Children's Hospice

Online entries are available at https://www.btrliverpool.com/santa-dash-event

The brainchild of BTR Liverpool Race Director Alan Rothwell, the very first Liverpool Santa Dash took place in 2004. It is thought to be the UK’s biggest festive 5K fun run, and is highly regarded as the city’s kick-start to Christmas.

Claire House Children’s Hospice is this year’s Official Charity Partner, with In Demand Radio as Official Media Partner. The event is also supported by partners St Johns Shopping Centre, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, and Arriva North West.

The pop-up shop is located on the lower level of St Johns Shopping Centre near the Matalan bridge and Post Office. This is the eighth consecutive year that St Johns have welcomed Santas to the centre.

Santas let their beards down at Gravity MAX at Liverpool ONE

Shop opening times are Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5pm, and Sunday between 11am and 4pm.

Santas can sign-up in the shop and take everything away with them – run number, Santa suit, medal wristband, and goodie bag.

Those who register online also need to collect their Santa suits from the shop. They will receive their run number in the post with a Santa suit collection card – they must bring the card into the shop to exchange for the suit and collect the medal wristband which must be worn on event day. Photographs of collection cards or emails will not be accepted.

Last year, an impressive 6,100 Santas took part, the biggest turn-out since 2018. And organisers BTR Liverpool are keen to raise the bar even further.

Claire House Children’s Hospice is inviting Santas to dash and fundraise. Run for free by pledging to raise £120 or more in sponsorship – find out more at https://www.clairehouse.org.uk/events/liverpool-santa-dash/

Claire House is the children’s hospice for Liverpool and beyond, providing the very best care for seriously and terminally ill local children and their families.

Santa Dash participants or supporters can fundraise or make a donation at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/chsantadash2025

This year’s event was recently launched by Father Christmas and his ‘jingle’ of Santas, alongside the Claire House team and mascot Claire Bear, and Claire Simmo from In Demand Radio.

The Santas swapped their reindeers for go-karts at Gravity MAX at Liverpool ONE – really letting their beards down ahead of the festive spectacular.

In Demand Radio presenter Claire Simmo will be broadcasting her Sunday show live from the event on Santa Dash Day.

Arriva North West is supporting the Santa Dash for the seventh time with free bus travel across Merseyside on event day. To claim complimentary bus travel to or from the city centre, Santas must be wearing their Santa suit and race number on the morning, or their Santa suit and finishers’ medal when travelling home. There is no cut-off time to travel after the event.

The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash first took place in 2004. Over two decades, the event has continued to evolve. In 2007, the 1K Mini Dash was introduced for youngsters aged 12 and under, while blue Santa suits were added to the fun in 2010 due to public demand.

The Santa Dash is accessible and open to everyone. Santas walk, jog, or run alongside wheelchair participants, families, friends or colleagues – there are even Santas in prams, and four-legged furry Santas.

The event also acts as a platform for community groups, businesses, and charities to fundraise independently while taking part.

The 5K starts at Pier Head Liverpool at 9.30am, taking Santas through Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, and round the city centre. The grandstand finish line at Liverpool Town Hall features stilt-walking festive characters and ‘real’ snow.

The Mini Dash 1K for youngsters aged 12 and under starts at approximately 11am in Castle Street, once all Santas in the main Dash have completed the course. Youngsters follow a shorter city centre route and share the finish line.

BTR Liverpool is the leading independent organisation for creating, managing, and delivering headline running events across Liverpool City Region including BTR Liverpool Half Marathon, BTR Mersey Tunnel 10K, BTR Tour Of Merseyside, Port Sunlight Road Race, BTR Women’s 10K Liverpool, and Run For The 97 5K.

BTR Liverpool Race Director Alan Rothwell commented: “No sooner have we officially launched this year’s event with a ‘jingle’ of go-karting Santas letting their beards down ahead of the big day – it’s now time to throw open the doors to the pop-up shop at St Johns Shopping Centre. We’ll be open seven days a week for four weeks.

“Liverpool Santa Dash is always a very special event for BTR. The spectacle of thousands of Santas – red, blue, and mini – dashing through the city really is an annual festive tradition is like no other.

“Please support our Official Charity Partner Claire House Children’s Hospice if you can, either by dashing for them or by making a donation. Thank you to Official Media Partner In Demand Radio, and support from St Johns Shopping Centre, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, and Arriva North West.

“Walk, jog, run – or just make a real dash of it. Join in with family and friends, sign up with colleagues. Even come on your own, you’ll make Santa friends in no time. It’s festive, it’s fun, it’s for everyone.”

The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash entry fee covers all costs to organise and deliver the event including road closures, safety measures, Santa suits, medals, goody bags, and entertainment.

To find out more visit www.btrliverpool.com