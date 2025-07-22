Countdown to completion begins at popular Burscough development

With just 10 homes remaining, time is running out to secure a home at a canal side development.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridgemere on Orrell Lane is entering its final chapter, with a limited number of homes remaining including a selection that enjoy uninterrupted views across open fields and benefit from south-facing gardens.

Samantha Palin, head of sales at Prospect Homes said: “With just 10 homes remaining at Bridgemere, this really is the final opportunity for buyers to secure a place in one of Burscough’s most sought-after locations. Many of the remaining properties enjoy beautiful open views and south-facing gardens, perfect for those looking to make the most of outdoor living. We’ve seen strong demand throughout the development, and we expect these last homes to be snapped up quickly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last homes include the four-bedroom detached Sawley and Cleveley.

Just 10 homes are available at Bridgemere

The Sawley is 1,331 sq ft and has a spacious kitchen and dining area at the back of the property alongside a separate W/C and utility room. The lounge is at the front, as is the integral garage. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom having its own ensuite plus a family bathroom. This is priced from £425,000.

The Cleveley is 1,225 sq ft and is also priced from £425,000.

Bridgemere’s canal-side setting distinguishes it from other new home developments in the area. With views of the surrounding countryside and the Leeds Liverpool Canal, and with easy access to Burscough town centre, it gives house hunters the best of both worlds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prospect Homes is committed to helping customers find the perfect home, whatever stage of life they’re at. Home movers who have an existing property to sell can use Prospect’s Part Exchange and Part Exchange Guarantee schemes.

Samantha added: “Part Exchange Guarantee means if we sell an existing home for more than we paid the customer, then the customer is paid the difference.”

Bridgemere has direct access to the canal path that runs along the Leeds Liverpool Canal. Just a few minutes’ walk one way, and residents will be at Burscough Wharf where they can enjoy everything the retail, leisure and entertainment venue has to offer. Residents can choose to walk or cycle and enjoy a mix of wildlife, architecture, countryside and of course, narrowboats.

The show homes and sales office at Bridgemere are open every Thursday - Monday from 10am-5.30pm. To find out more information call 01704 468388 or visit www.prospecthomes.co.uk/new-homes/bridgemere for more information.