Countdown to the New Year in Style at Gravity MAX Liverpool!

Gravity MAX Liverpool is delighted to host its New Year’s Eve celebration, bringing the city an unforgettable night of entertainment, music, and an exciting countdown to 2025. Located in the heart of Liverpool ONE, Gravity MAX is the ultimate destination to kick off the New Year with family and friends.

The day will kick off with a variety of exciting all day family friendly activities, giving guests the chance to enjoy early celebrations together. Sugarbrothers will take the stage with live music from 6pm, spreading cheer for all. DJ Harry Woods will take over at 8pm, playing a lively mix of party favourites. As the clock nears midnight, Ukebox will take centre stage to lead the countdown and unite the crowd in a joyful rendition of Auld Lang Syne to welcome 2025. DJ Harry Woods will return after midnight, keeping the energy high until 2am and ensuring the New Year starts with a bang.

Masquerade Mirrors’ Disco Infernos will entertain throughout the night, adding an extra touch of sparkle with their eye-catching performance and glistening costumes. Best of all, entry to this incredible night is free, with no tickets required. Guests can relax, celebrate, and make lasting memories to start the New Year in style.

Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder and CEO of Gravity, commented: “We’re excited to bring Liverpool an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration at Gravity MAX. This event is all about creating an atmosphere that everyone can enjoy, from families celebrating early to friends dancing into the New Year together. We’re looking forward to welcoming the Liverpool community to experience an NYE packed with entertainment, fun, and a true sense of celebration.”

Head to Gravity MAX Liverpool this New Year’s Eve for a celebration like no other!