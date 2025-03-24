Couple enjoy a smooth move to their forever home near Liverpool

Anwyl homeowners Lauren Simpkin and Adam Lowe

Moving in together was made easy for Lauren Simpkin and Adam Lowe thanks to part exchange from Anwyl Homes.

The couple had been living separately in Skelmersdale before buying their forever home from Anwyl at Priory Gardens in Burscough.

Lauren explained: “We couldn’t decide which house to move into so decided to sell both and get one that was our house together, rather than one of us moving into the other one’s house.”

They part exchanged one of their homes, with Anwyl effectively acting as a cash buyer for that property so they could buy a new build home.

“It made the situation really smooth for us,” Lauren said. “We were really grateful because it all went through so easily.”

While a bigger home was top of their wish list, they also wanted a location with better transport links. A new build home appealed because everything inside is “new and fresh”, and they had the added peace of mind of warranties for all appliances as well as the build itself.

“We want children one day so we wanted a house that was big enough that we could expand our family in to without then needing to move again,” Lauren said. “We can grow into it and stay here. We plan to be here for 20 odd years.”

Being part of a new community was also part of the appeal, as Lauren explained: “It’s a very family orientated estate and we like the idea that our future children will have other children to play with.”

They described the area as “really great” with bars and restaurants nearby, plus being able to walk along the canal towpath or to explore Martin Mere, which is just a short drive away.

“There’s a lot of things within walking distance,” Lauren said. “When we are a family we can go for walks along the canal.”

Before they moved, they were able to choose a range of features to customise their home to their taste including an upgraded kitchen and tiling.

“It was really exciting to be able to choose everything and when we saw it for the first time,” Lauren recalled.

Initially they hadn’t thought about energy efficiency but since moving they’ve felt the benefit physically and financially.

“We have noticed that the house holds heat really well, which keeps our bills a lot lower,” Lauren explained.

“With my old house you’d be waiting a long time for it to get warm and as soon as you turned the heating off it went cold.”

Current availability at Priory Gardens includes a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, with prices from £260,995.

To watch Lauren and Adam speaking about their home see https://youtu.be/hA9LvZ1-BWE?si=eu1uyUXOVf2N40M_

Show homes at Priory Gardens are open daily. For more information see https://www.anwylhomes.co.uk/our-developments/priory-gardens.