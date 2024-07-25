Couple who met as teens enjoy surprise diamond wedding anniversary at Liverpool care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A couple enjoyed a surprise diamond wedding anniversary party surrounded by loved ones at HC-One’s Leighton Court care home, in Wallasey, Wirral, after 60 years of marriage together.

Leighton Court resident Bob Meskell and his wife Pauline Vilna Meskell, who is known as Vilna, were thrilled with a surprise diamond wedding anniversary party which was attended by 20 family and friends as well as their Leighton Court family of fellow residents and colleagues.

The couple first met at the age of 15 through a mutual group of friends. They did call off the relationship in their mid-teens but then met again at age 18 on New Brighton pier in 1963 and began courting. They got engaged the following December, and then tied the knot on July 4, 1964, at St Mary’s Church on Withens Lane, Liscard, Wallasey.

Vilna and Bob enjoyed their surprise diamond wedding anniversary party on July 4

Bob worked as a joiner and Vilna has always been a domestic cleaner. They went on to have two daughters and two granddaughters.

When asked about what their secret is to a long and happy marriage, Vilna said:

“That's a tough one, I’m the boss! That's the secret!"

Leighton Court care home held a surprise party for Bob and Vilna’s 60th diamond wedding anniversary on July 4, 2024. Staff amazed the couple on the day with banners, balloons and a beautiful cake made by Leighton Court kitchen staff Angie Carr and Hannah Donoghue.

The residential, nursing and nursing dementia care home subsequently welcomed Bob and Vilna's family and friends for a surprise party in the lounge area. More than 20 guests attended as well as all of Bob’s fellow residents.

Sophie Teasdale, Wellbeing Coordinator at Leighton Court care home, said: