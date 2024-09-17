Cream tea event on Leeds and Liverpool canal a huge hit with locals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over 50 locals turned out last week for a charming event hosted by McCarthy Stone onboard a canal boat that made its way along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Setting sail from the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Poppy Grange in Maghull, guests enjoyed a cuppa whilst admiring the stunning scenery as they meandered through past the countryside. Afterwards, guests tucked into freshly baked scones lathered with jam and cream in the communal lounge at Poppy Grange.

Many attendees also used the opportunity to take a tour of Poppy Grange, which overlooks the canal, including its beautifully styled show suite and superb communal spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities has reported an unprecedented wave of interest in its retirement properties at Poppy Grange following the event as it prepares to welcome its first occupants in September.

McCarthy Stone Staff and Maghull Retirees Aboard the Canal Boat

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, comments: “Our cream tea event went down a treat with locals! More than 50 people turned up and it was an absolute pleasure to welcome both new and familiar faces. Events such as these are a great opportunity for future homeowners to get to know one another and for prospective buyers to get a taste of what life could be like. We’ve been bowled over by the high level of interest expressed by those who came along to the event. We always hoped it would prove to be a popular retirement community, but this certainly exceeded all expectations!”

Pairing low-maintenance, independent living with a selection of stylish communal spaces, Poppy Grange will cater for the over 60s with a mix of one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments. Homeowners will benefit from access to the well-appointed lounge and beautiful landscape garden, along with the hotel-style guest suite designed to accommodate overnight visitors.

Peace of mind comes from a House Manager, who is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, and the latest security features, which are fitted in every property as standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of purchase options are available at Poppy Grange, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom properties available from £100,000 and two-bedroom properties available from £145,000*.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living at Poppy Grange, please call 0800 882 1829or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/poppy-grange.

*Shared ownership prices are subject to availability. For terms and conditions, click here: www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/what-we-offer/occupancy-options/shared-ownership