Crosby parkrunner hits impressive milestone

A parkrunner hit an impressive parkrun milestone this week at Crosby parkrun.

Paul Wilgoss had a special weekend as he clocked up his 50th volunteering credit, he said: “It was very special, as someone who was told not to do sport as a kid due to my heart condition, being able to participate through both doing the events and as importantly by volunteering is so, so special.

“Some of my fellow volunteers have done hundreds, so this also allows me to feel that I’ve reached a proper milestone.

“Sport and exercise should, and is really, for everyone and parkrun has that running through its core.”

Paul and his wife Tailwalking at an Easter themed parkrun event.

Wilgoss is one of the 10 million strong parkrun community, of which nearly 400,000 people will take part in a parkrun each weekend around the world.

parkrun is a charity that relies on the kindness of those who can and are able to donate, and the generosity of their partners and funders, parkrun will always be free to participate in, but it isn’t free to put on.

parkwalking has helped Wilgoss stay active and tail walking is something he loves doing, he added: “For me it’s about being part of something bigger that helps people enjoy exercise, meet others and have a bit of fun.

“parkwalking helped me stay active while I was waiting heart valve surgery.

“The heart condition I was born with was getting worse and my fitness was affected and it allowed me to keep going.

“It also helped me recover, and get back to walking faster and running a bit, I’ve been helped by so many people over the years, that volunteering is my way of giving something back - be with parkrun or my roles as a trustee of Children’s Heart Association in the NW or Children’s Heart Federation nationally.

“As the runners and walkers stretch out in front of me, some in 17 minutes, others over the hour, knowing that we’re all doing this together and that I’m helping in my small way to make it happen is a good feeling.

“Knowing that I’m the last person on the walk, that I can encourage others to keep going and to take aware the fear that people feel about being last is something I’m proud of.”

Vitality and parkrun’s ‘Let’s Walk Day’ takes place on Saturday 26th April, to find out more about the charity and where your nearest event to run, walk, jog or volunteer please visit parkrun.com