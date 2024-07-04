Dale Park Care Home enjoys ‘dancing together through the decades’ event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dale Park Care Home, run by HC-One, located in Southport, Merseyside, welcomed visitors and guests from the local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from 24th - 30th June 2024, with HC-One’s main celebration events taking place during Care Home Open Weekend (28th – 30th June).

Dale Park was delighted to open its doors to celebrate Care Home Open Week with residents, colleagues, friends, family, and the wider community.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. The week provided care homes with the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support. Dale Park regularly holds events open to the local community and always support local, most recently they won the Dobbie’s Community Garden Centre competition.

Residents Alan and Pat enjoying the music at Dale Park Care Home's Care Home Open Week 2024 event

HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘dancing together through the decades’. Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

On Saturday 29th June, Dale ParkCare Home hosted a variety of fun-filled activities, entertainment, and refreshments throughout their open day which were enjoyed by all, including singer Hugh Dent who performed and a kid’s corner with activities such as face painting.

Chef Mike came with his family too and marked the occasion with a beautiful butterfly design face paint, much to the residents’ amusement!

Also, during Care Home Open Week, and part of Dale Park’s effort to link closely with the community, Wellbeing Coordinator, Lorcan Montgomery took part in the Great British Care Cycle Relay, starting at Oakfield Croft Care Home, and finishing at HC-One’s Acorn Meadow (a total of 17 miles!).

Lorcan Montgomery, Wellbeing Coordinator at Dale Park Care Home - Great British Cycle Relay Race

Lorcan Montgomery, Wellbeing Coordinator at Dale Park Care Home, commented:

"It is important that we invite the communities into our homes throughout Care Home Open Week, so everyone can see all the fantastic care and support that we provide to our residents and each other. Wellbeing is at the heart of what we do. It is never enough to just survive; we must always thrive."

Dale Park Care Home was decorated especially for the occasion and the celebration was a chance for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

Visitors enjoyed learning from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like. They also found out about opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer designed to support their local care community.

Andrea Ekuruemu, Home Manager at HC-One’s Dale Park Care Home, said:

“We were delighted to be able to open the doors of Dale Park care home again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2024. Everyone had an amazing time.

“We are proud to support Southport, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community and to support community engagement which is so important to our residents, colleagues, and the local area.

