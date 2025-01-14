Daoirí Farrell, St. Patrick's Day Celebration with World Renowned Authentic Irish Folk Musician at Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Monday 17th March, Liverpool Philharmonic, Music Room, Hope St. Liverpool. L1 9BP. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £30/£26/£24. Box Office: 0151 709 3789.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

‘Daoirí Farrell is singlehandedly spearheading a resurgence of the authentic in Irish folk music…he is rightly in demand all over the world.’ Irish Music

A product of Dublin’s famous club An Góilin Traditional Singers, since launching his own solo live career at the 2016 Celtic Connections, Daoirí Farrell has gone from strength to strength. On the verge of releasing his fourth solo album in early 2023, he can boast numerous honours from multiple BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards nominations to ALSR Celtic Music accolades.