Daoirí Farrell, St. Patrick's Day Celebration with World Renowned Authentic Irish Folk Musician at Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Monday 17th March, Liverpool Philharmonic, Music Room, Hope St. Liverpool. L1 9BP. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £30/£26/£24. Box Office: 0151 709 3789.

‘Daoirí Farrell is singlehandedly spearheading a resurgence of the authentic in Irish folk music…he is rightly in demand all over the world.’ Irish Music

‘The finest Irish male folk singer-storyteller this side of Christy Moore and Paul Brady.’ The Weekend Australian

A product of Dublin’s famous club An Góilin Traditional Singers, since launching his own solo live career at the 2016 Celtic Connections, Daoirí Farrell has gone from strength to strength. On the verge of releasing his fourth solo album in early 2023, he can boast numerous honours from multiple BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards nominations to ALSR Celtic Music accolades.

