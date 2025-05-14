Delifonseca announces new website to support corporate catering

Delifonseca, best known for its award-winning restaurant and deli, has launched a new website for its growing outside catering service.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built on the same love of fresh, seasonal ingredients and strong relationships with producers, the service takes its renowned quality beyond its Dockside venue and into workplaces and events across the city.

The new website is designed to make daytime catering easier for businesses and event organisers, with clients being able to browse menus, check availability, reorder past favourites and manage their accounts with ease. Flexible payment options, including 30-day terms for larger firms, offer added convenience, making it simple for businesses to arrange catering for meetings, events and informal gatherings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Robinson, Outside Catering Manager, said: “What makes us different is the connection between our deli, our restaurant and our outside catering. A lot of the produce we use - from artisan cheeses and charcuterie to freshly baked breads - comes straight from our deli, so the quality is second to none. Clients tell us they want catering that’s fresh and thoughtful, but also easy to arrange, and that’s exactly what this website delivers.”

Jacob Robinson, Outside Catering Manager

Delifonseca’s outside catering service has grown significantly in recent years, with businesses such as Imperial Brands, Rathbones and the University of Liverpool among its regular clients. The menu is built around flexibility, offering everything from breakfast platters to bespoke hot meals, all tailored to meet individual needs.

Proprietor Candice Fonseca said: “Unlike many other caterers, Delifonseca doesn’t tie clients into rigid platter sizes or set packages, ensuring they get exactly what they need.

“Our outside catering is a natural extension of what we do in the deli and the restaurant. We’ve always been about great ingredients, great food and keeping it straightforward. Whether it’s a platter for a team meeting or a hot lunch for a corporate event, the quality comes from the same care and sourcing that people already know us for. This website makes it easier for more businesses to experience that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch comes as the world of corporate catering continues to change. With fewer formal sit-down networking events and large-scale gatherings post-COVID, there’s been a shift toward more flexible, informal catering options. The updated website makes it easy for businesses to browse and order a wide range of daytime catering choices.

This streamlined system gives Jacob and his team more time to focus on bespoke quotes for canapé receptions, evening functions and weekend events, where Delifonseca specialises in tailoring menus to suit each client’s theme, venue and budget.

Jacob added: “The deli has always been at the heart of Delifonseca’s offering, supplying not only the restaurant but also the catering menus with carefully sourced produce. This focus on quality is a key reason why Delifonseca stands out in the increasingly competitive catering market.”