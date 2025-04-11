Delifonseca gets cracking with full Easter weekend of food, fish & family favourites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Delifonseca Dockside is going all out this Easter with a long weekend packed with seasonal dishes, deli favourites and plenty to tempt the sweet-toothed.

It all begins on Good Friday with some fantastic fish specials on the restaurant’s blackboard menu, along with classic fish and chips served from lunch through to the evening.

Chris Neve’s fish van will be parked outside the Food Hall from 12:30 to 2:30pm, fully stocked with the freshest Fleetwood catch. Pre-orders are recommended for Good Friday to avoid disappointment, and requests for specific fish can be arranged in advance.

Inside, the deli will be filled with Easter essentials including handmade cupcakes, chocolate treats from Harris & James and Monty Bojangles, and vegan options for anyone after something a little different.

Proprietor Candice Fonseca said: “Easter always brings a real sense of change in the air. We start to feel the shift in seasons and that’s reflected in what we cook and what we stock. Our Sunday menu brings together some of our favourite spring ingredients and offers something for everyone, whether you’re sitting in for a long lunch or picking up deli bits to enjoy at home.”

On Easter Sunday, April 20th, breakfast will be served as usual, followed by a special Easter lunch in the restaurant from 12:30pm to 5pm. Guests can enjoy a three-course menu designed for slow, relaxed dining. Whether you fancy something fresh and seasonal or a proper roast with all the extras, there is plenty to choose from. There is also a special children’s menu that finishes with their very own chocolate-packed Easter Sundae.

Starters on the day include a warm wild garlic Scotch duck egg with piccalilli, apricot and pistachio pork terrine, poached salmon salad, burrata with heirloom tomatoes, or roasted red onion with baba ghanoush and walnut pesto. Mains feature a duo of lamb with spring vegetable fricassee, pan-fried hake with salsa verde and asparagus, Persian Fesenjan with duck and pomegranate, and a pea and broad bean risotto with chargrilled courgette and wild garlic pesto. The Sunday roast selection includes Edge Butchers beef topside, free-range chicken, and a cashew and hazelnut roast, all served with Yorkshire puddings, proper roasties, gravy and lots of vegetables.

To finish, desserts range from a hot cross bun bread and butter pudding to a triple chocolate torte, rhubarb fool with almond tuille or a baked cheesecake with pistachio, apricot and cardamon compote. There is also a blackcurrant sorbet ‘affogato’ with toffee apple vodka for those wanting something a little more grown up, and a deli cheese plate for anyone leaning savoury.

Candice added: “We’ve always seen ourselves as a bit of a one-stop-shop at this time of year. You can pop by on the Friday for fresh fish from Neve and Sons, or stay for a leisurely fish lunch if you’d rather not cook at home, stock up on handmade chocolates and seasonal deli treats, then join us on the Sunday for a proper traditional roast. It’s about making Easter feel special without the stress.”

The three-course Sunday menu is priced at £47 per head, with a non-refundable £10 deposit required at the time of booking. The children’s menu is also available.

To book for Easter, visit http://www.delifonseca.co.uk/ or call 0151 255 0808. If you’d like to pre-order fresh fish from Chris Neve’s fish van, simply call 07473 787621.