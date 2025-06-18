Deloitte bolsters North West practice with eight senior promotions

Deloitte has strengthened its North West practice with eight senior promotions, including three new partners. These promotions span its Tax and Legal, Audit and Assurance, ESG Audit and Assurance, and Strategy, Risk & Transactions Advisory teams across Manchester and Liverpool.

Across Deloitte’s North West practice, a total of 365 people were promoted over the last year. In the UK, 60 individuals were promoted to partner, with 40% based outside of London.

This year, Deloitte has announced three new partner promotions in the North West. Sarah Lakeland and Chris Langford, who have over three decades of combined experience at the firm, have both been promoted to partner in the firm’s Tax and Legal team. Langford originally joined the firm through its Summer Vacation Scheme.

Joining them is Emily Hesketh, who has been promoted to partner in its ESG Audit and Assurance team. Hesketh is the first female from Deloitte’s BrightStart apprenticeship programme to become a partner.

L-R: Gareth Vaughan, Ryan Phillips, Ellis Kilcoyne, Jo Ahmed, Sarah Lakeland, Chris Langford and Emily Hesketh

In addition to the new partners, there have been five director promotions in the North West. Within Audit & Assurance, Ellis Kilcoyne, Gareth Vaughan, and Isaac Rocha have all taken on director positions. In the Tax and Legal team, Ryan Phillips has advanced to director, while Chris Wood has stepped into the role within the Strategy, Risk & Transactions Advisory practice.

The firm also recently announced the launch of a dedicated technology centre in Manchester, with a commitment to creating 100 new roles over the next three years. A year ago, the firm moved into a new office at 100 Embankment, marking a continued investment in its presence and capabilities in the region.

Jo Ahmed MBE, practice senior partner for Deloitte in the North West, said: “I would like to congratulate our eight newly promoted partners and directors on their thoroughly well-deserved promotions. Each of them brings extensive experience and valuable insights to their roles, adding to the industry-leading work we deliver for our clients.

“Investing in talent is at the heart of our firm, so it's always incredibly rewarding to celebrate the development of our people when promotions are announced. These promotions perfectly highlight our commitment to nurturing young talent from entry level through to senior leadership, with Chris having completed our Summer Vacation Scheme while at university and Emily progressing from a BrightStart apprentice to partner in 14 years.

“Deloitte is proud to continue investing in the North West region by supporting its rich talent pool and driving long-term growth.”