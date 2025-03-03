Developer celebrates sales success at Formby Community

Merseyside housebuilder Barratt Homes is edging closer to completion at its Pinewood Park development in Formby with over 95% of properties now sold.

The sought-after Liverpool Road development has just five homes remaining, all of which are three bedroom homes, and property seekers will need to act fast to secure their place in the established community.

This new milestone is a mark of how popular the development has proven to be with property seekers in the area since its launch in January 2021, and there are a number of offers and moving schemes available to help buyers on their journey.

For anyone struggling to sell their existing home, the Part Exchange Guarantee scheme promises the sale of the customer’s current property and eliminates the possibility of needing to wait for months for the house to sell. Buyers can move into their brand-new home as soon as it’s ready.

BM - 004 - Typical Kitchen at the Pinewood Park development

Purchasers also won’t have to instruct an estate agent to handle the sale of an existing home and, thanks to Part Exchange Guarantee, not only can customers save money on the fees, but they can also retain any profit from the sale of their old home.

Alternatively, a deposit contribution of up to 5% of the property price may be beneficial to help first-time buyers get a foot on the property ladder.

For example, with this offer, customers that purchase a home at £339,000 could make the most of savings of up to £16,950, which helps to ease the cost-of-living concerns following the purchase of a new home, whilst attaining a lower mortgage rate.

For those keen to move sooner rather than later, the Stambourne at Plot 219 is ready to move into now. Spread across three floors, the three bedroom home is perfect for young families, and customers can benefit from either a deposit contribution of up to £15,000 or a combination of 105% Part Exchange and Stamp Duty fees paid.

BM - Pinewood Park - A typical view of Barratt Homes' Pinewood Park

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “It’s wonderful to see so many home buyers settling into their beautiful new homes at Pinewood Park.

“The development has been built by an incredible team who have helped to create a thriving new community in Formby. We would encourage anyone interested to visit the development and speak with one of our friendly Sales Advisers to find out more about the final homes.”

Just a short distance from Formby Beach, Pinewood Park offers a wealth of scenic routes, ideal for long evening walks and bike rides. With a great choice of primary schools and local amenities, there is something for everyone. Prices on the final selection of homes currently begin from £300,000.

For more information on the developments, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Merseyside.