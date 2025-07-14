Developer Welcomes Builders Of The Future To Thornton Site
Chesterfield High’s Design and Technology students were invited to the development to learn what goes into the modern construction methods behind the bricks and mortar at the Lydiate Lane community.
Paul Cousineau, Head of Design Technology at Chesterfield High School, said: “Students had a brilliant experience, visiting Barratt Homes’ Thornton Reach development.
“Interactions with site managers and a detailed tour of the site helped to form solid links between the learning which had taken place in the classroom and the actual physical work being carried out in the construction industry.
“Students left with excitement to complete their studies and enter into the industry themselves.”
Barratt Homes organises site visits like this for a wide range of schools and colleges across the country, introducing the next generation of housebuilders to the industry looks like and giving them first-hand experiences on sites under construction.
Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We were pleased to welcome the students of Chesterfield High School to Thornton Reach, and we hope they enjoyed being on the development and getting a glimpse of modern construction.
“Hopefully this experience will encourage them to see a future within this industry having gained valuable insight into the day-to-day workings on an active development.”
Thorton Reach, located on Lydiate Lane, will eventually have a wide range of two, three and four bedroom homes for property seekers in Thornton.
For information about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Merseyside.