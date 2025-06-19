Discover the secret to making an easy move to a new home in Sefton

More than 75% of homes at Orchard Place have now been sold

Homeowners are being offered a solution that could help them move to one of the final new homes at a popular housing development in Sefton.

The homebuilder and local estate agent Abode are co-hosting an Easy Move event on Saturday, June 28. They’ll explain how homeowners can secure a quick sale and at full market value so that they can the secure one of the final homes at Orchard Place.

Sales director at Castle Green Homes Sian Pitt said: “Often when homeowners first contact us about our new homes in Thornton, they’re yet to put their property on the market. Once they realise that most homes here have sold, they start to have a fear of missing out while they chose an agent to list with and then secure a buyer before they can reserve a new home. Easy Move is the ideal solution as it simplifies the selling and buying process. We’ll work with a trusted agent like Abode to sell the customer’s home within an agreed time frame and pay their fees. It’s proven a popular option for people moving to Orchard Place.”

While the final phase is on sale at Orchard Place, there’s still a good choice of two, three and four-bedroom homes, priced from £254,995 to £539,995.

Easy Move isn’t linked to the price of the properties being bought or sold and can be used by a range of homeowners including upsizers and downsizers.

Elizabeth Fairhurst, managing director of Abode, said: “We have a team of experts who’ll be at Orchard Place for the Easy Move event to start homeowners on a journey to a seamless transition from old to new. They’ll assess the best price to secure a quick sale, keeping all parties updated throughout, ensuring a smooth journey from listing to closing. We’ll handle the complexities, including recommending financial advisors and solicitors, so that Castle Green customers can focus on the fun and excitement of a new life in a new home.”

The last Cheltenham style property at Orchard Place is ready to move into from £389,995. A three-bedroom semi-detached home, it includes £8,000 worth of extras.

The lounge is at the front and leads through to the combined kitchen, dining and family room, which spans the rear of the property. French doors open out from here onto the garden. A cloakroom completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms has an en-suite, with the primary bedroom also featuring a dressing area.

Location has played a part in the popularity of Orchard Place. The homes are in the catchment area for a range of well-regarded schools. Shops, bars and restaurants are around a mile away in Crosby town centre. Crosby Coastal Park is ideal for getting back to nature and exploring the outdoors as part of an active lifestyle. Liverpool city centre can be reached in under an hour by public transport.

Show homes at Orchard Place, on Hollow Drive, are open daily from 10am to 5pm. The Easy Move event takes place on Saturday, June 28.