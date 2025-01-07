Donation for Blackburne House as AlphaBiolabs supports local causes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackburne House in Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter has been selected to receive a £500 donation as part of a national charity campaign by local drug, alcohol and DNA testing laboratory, AlphaBiolabs.

For every testing instruction received from family law and social work professionals, AlphaBiolabs enters the customer’s name into a bimonthly draw to ‘win’ a £500 donation for their preferred charity.

Susie Packer, Chartered Legal Executive at MSB Solicitors, which has offices in St Paul’s Square and Wavertree Business Village, was randomly selected in the company’s latest draw. Susie nominated Blackburne House – a charity that provides access to education and wellness services for women across Merseyside – to receive the £500 donation.

Women’s Technology Training Limited, known as Blackburne House, was established in 1983 with the aim of supporting women from disadvantaged backgrounds into employment.

A graduation ceremony at Blackburne House.

Today, it remains one of the UK’s leading education centres, enabling local and often vulnerable women to pursue a wide range of professions via its nationally-recognised courses and qualifications.

MSB Solicitors works closely with the charity, hosting weekly drop-in sessions where women can receive legal advice free of charge.

Susie said: “Blackburne House does incredible work in the community, instilling women with the confidence to achieve their goals, and providing access to education for women who may otherwise have struggled to pursue a career in their chosen field. We’re pleased to be able to support them with this donation via AlphaBiolabs.”

Andrea Rushton, CEO at Blackburne House, said: “We are committed to improving the lives of women, equipping them with the confidence they need to live full and independent lives and, in turn, helping them achieve their goals. Donations such as these go a long way to helping us continue that work.

“We’d like to thank Susie and AlphaBiolabs for this generous contribution.”

Rachel Davenport, Director at AlphaBiolabs, said: “As a DNA, drug and alcohol testing laboratory, we have seen firsthand the challenges facing women from vulnerable backgrounds.

“Blackburne House does incredible work supporting and upskilling women across Merseyside, and we are delighted to support them with our latest Giving Back donation.”

AlphaBiolabs is one of the UK’s leading providers of drug, alcohol and DNA testing services for members of the public, the legal sector, social workers, and the workplace.

It also operates 21 walk-in centres across the UK and Ireland – including a location on Rodney Street – providing on-site sample collection appointments for drug, alcohol and DNA tests.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Warrington, Cheshire, AlphaBiolabs is a leading and award-winning provider of legally-instructed DNA, drug, and alcohol testing services in the UK.

The company employs state-of-the-art techniques to provide timely, accurate, and cost-efficient laboratory testing to meet a range of needs. Its client base spans family law solicitors, immigration solicitors, social services, and local authorities.

It also offers free sample collection for legally-instructed DNA, drug, and alcohol tests at its 21 walk-in centres across the UK and Ireland.