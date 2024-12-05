E-Sign is awarded Cyber Essentials Plus recertification

We are delighted to announce that E-Sign has been re-certified on the Cyber Essentials Plus Scheme for another year. Cyber Essentials Plus is an expansion of the Cyber Essentials Verified Self-Assessment, which includes an audit of an organisation’s IT systems, to confirm that all security controls that have been declared in the original Cyber Essentials are implemented on the organisation’s network.

“We are proud of all the hard work the E-Sign team continues to put into our processes to once again earn Cyber Essentials Plus certification, ensuring that we maintain our well-established high standards of security.

The security and privacy of our users' data are at the forefront of everything we do at E-Sign and earning our Cyber Essentials Plus certification is a clear demonstration to our customers of our commitment to providing the best possible product and service through our platform and protecting their important document transactions.”

In addition to being Cyber Essentials Plus certified, E-Sign also has several other accreditations that show our continual work in maintaining the highest quality security and data protocols in our operations.

These accreditations include ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and ICO, and we are the only trust service provider on the UK government’s Public Service Network (PSN). The PSN is a high-security network which allows public sector organisations to work together, reducing duplication, and enabling the sharing of resources.

To find out more about our electronic signature solutions and how they could transform your business document processes, contact us today. You can also get started with E-Sign by registering for our 14-day free trial, so you can explore the features and functionality of the platform for yourself.