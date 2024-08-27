Early bird tickets for Gulliver's World's Land of Lights on sale soon
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The highly anticipated event which features all new lanterns, will open its gates on selected dates from 9 November 2024 and run until 4 January 2025.
The early bird tickets, which start from just £10 per person, will go on sale for a limited time only at 10am on Sunday 1 September at www.landoflights.co.uk.
Land of Lights promises to be a breathtaking spectacle, featuring an all-new collection of lanterns for 2024. This year's theme, WonderWild, reimagines nature's most majestic creatures and wonders, offering visitors a unique blend of animal-inspired artistry with a fantastical twist.
Ross Partridge, festival manager, said: "We're excited to invite guests to experience WonderWild, our most ambitious Land of Lights festival yet.
“This year, we're taking visitors on a journey through various enchanting realms, including the Jungle of Colour, Frozen Kingdom, and Winged Wonders. It's an opportunity to see plants, animals, and nature in a whole new light."
The one-mile trail will showcase a huge array of incredible lanterns and displays, creating a wonderous, wild, and magical atmosphere suitable for all ages.
Early bird tickets are available from 1 September, offering visitors the chance to secure their spot at a discounted rate.
Don't miss this opportunity to experience nature reimagined in a spectacular display of light and artistry at Gulliver's World this autumn and winter.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.