Echoes of Goodison Park history – but sadly an unmarked grave

Article in Everton FC Heritage Society

Here's the 1891 census showing Richard (Dick) Molyneux with the job as Everton's Secretary-Manager. He led the Toffees to their first league title that year, and was was an instigator and leader of the club's move to the new Goodison Park ground the following year.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I couldn't make out the name of the road he lived in the 'Walton-on-the-Hill district, but a couple of people on facebook said it was it is Wylva Road, which is near the Anfield Stadium and where the team played in 1891 before the move the next year. Sadly, one pointed out that Dick Molyneux lies in an unmarked grave in Kirkdale Cemetery.

The census shows he was born in St Helens (Wikipedia wrongly states Prescot, but that was the birth registration district for the area), and here's the 1861 Census showing him living as a three year old in the Parr district of Blackbrook, St Helens, probably near to the Ship Inn. His father Thomas was an 'Underlooker' for a colliery which meant he deputised for the operations and safety of the mine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fascinating bit of history, with echoes for these current changing times for the 'Grand Old Lady' Goodison Park stadium and the football club. Take a read of the great article by the Eveton FC Heritage Society too.