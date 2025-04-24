Eight in ten Scousers are in a local WhatsApp group for moaning about litter and gossiping about unruly neighbours

By Robert Claybourne
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 16:32 BST
The majority of Scousers are in a neighbourhood WhatsApp chat group used for curtain-twitching and keeping-up with the Joneses.

New research from online estate agents Purplebricks reveals eight in ten (86%) Liverpool locals follow the latest local dramas in a group chat with people living along their street.

Eight in ten (83%) people say they mainly use the chat for ‘general updates’ about the area, while a quarter (25%) say they are in these chats for ‘safety or crime prevention purposes’.

While the two biggest conversation topics are ‘local events’ (61%) and ‘litter concerns ’(45%), considerable texting time appears to be devoted to local tittle-tattle and snooping.

Neighbourhood WhatsApp chat groups are used mostly for curtain-twitching and keeping-up with the Joneses.Neighbourhood WhatsApp chat groups are used mostly for curtain-twitching and keeping-up with the Joneses.
Neighbourhood WhatsApp chat groups are used mostly for curtain-twitching and keeping-up with the Joneses.

Three in ten Scousers admit their chat is a platform for ‘local gossip’ (34%) while others say it is used to discuss ‘bin collection days’ (32%) and ‘calling out bad or annoying neighbours’ (32%).

The weather is also a regular talking point in over two-tenths (21%) of Liverpool chats.

Membership of WhatsApp chats is slightly lower in Liverpool compared to the rest of the UK, which is at 88%, according to the survey of 2,000 adults from across the nation.

Two in 10 (21%) UK adults keep their local street chat on ‘mute’ while nearly as many (18%) admit they would love to leave, but feel it is too awkward to do so.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of Brits said they would be prepared to banish a neighbour from the group if their chat etiquette became rowdy or unwelcome.

More men (87%) than women (82%) are in local WhatsApp chats, and membership is most prevalent among the youngest generation of adults, with interest waning as people get older.

Gen Z leads the way with a staggering nine in ten (91%) saying they are members of a street chat group. Millennials (87%) and Gen X (82%) are close behind, with eight in 10 involved.

Three-quarter (77%) of Britain’s Baby Boom generation are members of local chats.

Scots are the nosiest neighbours with nine in 10 (95%) admitting they’re in a local WhatsApp chat. Yorkshire and Humber has the fewest chat members, with seven in 10 (77%) in a group.

Tom Evans, Sales Director at Purplebricks Estate Agency, said: “Every man’s home is his castle, as they say, it’s no wonder he wants to know what’s going on beyond the ramparts.”

