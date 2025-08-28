Eight Widnes community groups share £10,000 fund
The £10,000 of funding has been distributed ahead of the opening of Redrow’s two developments in the area; Mill Green Meadows and Oak Brook Manor this autumn.
The groups helped include:
- Widnes RUFC
- Fortuna Female Society
- The Wonky Garden
- Widnes Wasps ladies running club
- Widnes Historical Society
- Victoria Park Butterfly House and Garden
- Halton Cancer Support
- 12th Widnes Scout Group
Halton Cancer Support received £2,000 from the fund to train two student counsellors who can then provide around 100 hours of counselling in a year.
Nicola Donoghue, from Halton Cancer Support, said: “Our student placement programme provides individuals with a weekly support session from a qualified mentor. With waiting lists being up to nine months, we can see clients in four to six weeks of referral so it’s a vital service.
“Each year, the centre handles over 1,000 counselling-related calls and assessments, leading to more than 1,100 hours of scheduled counselling. Sessions are tailored to individual needs, helping clients process emotions such as fear, grief, anxiety, and uncertainty. So having the money to fund two more counsellors will help us immensely, thank you Redrow.”
Sales director at Redrow NW, Anna Evans-Kerr, said: “We’re proud to support such a diverse range of local groups through our Widnes community fund, from sports and scouting to vital cancer support and gardening initiatives. These organisations play a huge role in bringing people together and improving wellbeing, and we’re delighted to help them continue their fantastic work.”
Set on the edge of Widnes, within easy reach of Liverpool and Manchester and surrounded by scenic countryside, Oak Brook Manor and Mill Green Meadows will enjoy the best of all worlds.
This developments will offer three-four and five-bedroom Heritage Collection homes close to amenities including supermarkets, pubs and restaurants.