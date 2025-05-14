Emotive Goodison Park Poem Released

A poem has been released personifying Goodison Park - the home of Everton Football Club for the last 133 years - as a 'grand old lady'.

Written by lifelong Evertonians and friends - Andy Garner and Dave Morgan - the poem features voices of ex-Everton players, cult heroes and fans of all ages.

Everton FA Cup hero Daniel Amokachi, iconic cult hero and charity fundraiser Speedo Mick and broadcaster Giulia Bould, all feature alongside the voices of fans.

The recording also features ambient sound, crowd noise and singing recorded at Goodison Park over the course of the last year. The poem is set to piano composed by Morgan, drummer for psych jazz group, The Physics House Band.

The poem has been written over the course of the last year as the Evertonians looked to paint a picture of Goodison's unique character and the emotional wrench that many fans will feel when they finally say goodbye to Goodison on Sunday 18 May.

FULL POEM: Our Old Lady In Blue

Goodison’s the name, she’s been around the block,

A scouse matriarch with a heart of rock,

Row G on the wooden seats of the Lower Bullens at Goodison Park

133 years of tears and cheers,

And blood-curdling screams that shatter yer ears,

She’s got history, not afraid to give you a whack,

A mistress of chaos, she’ll have you crawling back,

Her growling dogs of war ready to bark, ready to bite,

But she'll give you hope, even on the darkest night,

She’s got a wailing siren that rattles your veins,

Taken us all through the mill, sheer joy and blistering pain,

Not like the rest, she’ll happily obstruct your view,

But you’ll never find a better place to watch the Royal Blue,

Years and years embodying the words on that crest,

But now we lay our Old Lady to rest,

Good night, dear Old Lady in blue,

As that final whistle blows, we’ll never forget you.

Andy said "Goodison is unique, she's hard as nails but also carries a warm welcome and a feeling of home that Evertonians - and even visiting fans - have felt for over 130 years. We hope this poem captures a bit of that and Evertonians of the future might be able to read or listen to this poem and have an insight into what made Goodison, the Grand Old Lady, so special"

Dave said "Andy and I have shared countless memories through the highs and lows at Goodison Park. From the roar of the Gwladys Street End to the quiet heartbreak of missed chances, Goodison has been more than a stadium — it’s been part of our lives. This tribute is our way of saying thank you to the People’s Club. It’s a celebration of joy, struggle, loyalty, and love — everything Everton stands for."