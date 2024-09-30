Empowering two generations: Liverpool Uni placements tackle the attainment gap with Action Tutoring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An “inspiring” national education charity, has new opportunities for state primary and secondary schools in Liverpool. Action Tutoring, which pairs trained tutors with pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds, offers high-quality, heavily subsidised tutoring in English and maths for pupils in Years 5, 6, 7, 10, and 11.

Established in 2011, the award-winning charity - whose volunteers tutor for free from as little as one hour per week - has been transformational for placement students like Imogen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Action Tutoring has set a foundation for my future career aspirations that could have been difficult to achieve without them. It has allowed me to explore what it is like to teach and educate children, whilst also educating myself on what it entails to become a teacher.”

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Liverpool English literature graduate, completed 24 hours of tutoring maths with Action Tutoring. She described her experiences “like skydiving. The initial jump out of the aeroplane is unnerving and unknown, then once the parachute is pulled, you have amazing views.” adding "the reward of seeing a smile on a child’s face after seeing them achieve something they believed they wouldn’t be able to do is priceless.”

Pupil and tutor enjoying an Action Tutoring session

Action Tutoring, which supported over 6,000 pupils facing disadvantage in 2023-24 alone, aims to reduce the widening attainment gap between those pupils facing socio-economic disadvantage and their peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the end of the National Tutoring Programme, CEO and Founder, Susannah Hardyman, says it’s “time now, more than ever, to find spaces for tutors who could make all the difference to young people’s lives - especially those facing disadvantage.”

Susannah said: “We understand volunteer tutoring’s transformative power in levelling the education playing field. In 2023, after attending at least 10 tutoring sessions, 65% of disadvantaged pupils passed their maths GCSE, compared to 52% of other disadvantaged pupils nationally. This is why we need school partners to expand our impact and reach.”

The benefits are mutual: university students gain valuable classroom experience, enhancing their skills in communication and leadership, while local pupils receive extra academic support, boosting their confidence and grades. Many tutors go on to pursue teaching careers, addressing recruitment challenges in the education sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By partnering with Action Tutoring, schools can offer their pupils high-quality tutoring that fits seamlessly into the school day or as after-school sessions. The charity handles tutor recruitment, training, and scheduling, making it easy for schools to implement.

Schools interested in partnering with Action Tutoring or individuals knowing school staff are encouraged to get in touch. Together, we can help more local pupils reach their full potential and strengthen Liverpool’s educational community.

Partner Action Tutoring as a school at: https://actiontutoring.org.uk/for-schools/partner-school-action-tutoring-academic-support-disadvantage/.

Find out more about Action Tutoring’s volunteer tutor programme at: https://actiontutoring.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer/.