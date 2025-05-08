Endeavour Among First to Help Building Owners Meet New High-Rise Safety Laws

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North West consultancy with specialist expertise in the energy sector is one of the first firms helping building owners deliver safety cases under new national building safety laws.

Based in Ormskirk, Endeavour Group supports clients across the region, backed by a long history in fire, process and risk management. Its team has delivered high-level strategies for operators such as Talisman, Repsol and Maersk, and brings that same strategic, evidence-based approach to high-rise residential buildings.

Led by Managing Director James Doyle, the consultancy has become one of the first to support building owners in navigating the new safety case requirements set out in the Building Safety Act. In force since 2022, the legislation requires those responsible for residential buildings over 18 metres or seven storeys - defined as Higher-risk Residential Buildings (HRBs) - to prepare a detailed summary report of the building safety case when requested by the Building Safety Regulator (BSR), a department within the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). This summary report is known as the Safety Case Report, as defined by the BSR.

James, who has held senior roles on offshore platforms whilst driving major risk management projects, as well as being an advisor to the British Safety Council, said: “A lot of managing agents and building owners are being asked to submit safety case reports without much guidance on what’s expected. The truth is, if it’s not done right the first time, the cost and delay of having it reviewed by the regulator can be significant.

“HRBs are complex by their design and come with associated risk - and when cumulative barriers fail, major events can happen, as we saw with Grenfell Tower tragedy. Our job is to make the process more straightforward, directing clients to get their safety case in place and ready for submission. It’s not just about ticking a box, it’s about being informed of when to act if you are a person responsible for a building and its occupants.”

To support safety case delivery, Endeavour partners with RiskFlag, a specialist software platform designed specifically for managing high-rise building risk. The tool structures safety case content clearly and ensures consistent reporting across complex portfolios, helping clients submit regulator-ready reports with confidence.

Mark Keeble, Director at Risk Flag, said: “Our platform turns a complex and time-consuming process into something clear and manageable. Working with Endeavour means clients don’t just get a tool, but real expertise behind it.”

One of the firms working with Endeavour is Central Property Management (CPM), which is a Liverpool-based property management company overseeing several large-scale residential buildings in the city centre. Its portfolio includes West Tower, which is the tallest residential building in Liverpool, along with multiple other developments, such as the Grade II listed The Collegiate and The Symphony Building.

Sean Duffy, Director at CPM, said: “We manage some of the tallest and most complex residential buildings in the city, and the change in legislation stemming from the Building Safety Act 2022, has been anything but straightforward. There’s been a lack of clear guidance, and too many consultancies are charging a premium without delivering real support. For buildings like West Tower, getting this wrong isn’t an option and we needed a partner who could cut through the confusion.”

Alongside consultancy work, Endeavour continues to see rising demand for its accredited training offering, which includes qualifications in fire risk management, health and safety, and a range of vocational assessment categories. Clients are using this training to close compliance gaps and build internal capability in line with new regulations.

James added: “Right To Manage (RTM) companies are often unaware of what needs to be done, or they’re being left behind as the focus sits with larger housing associations. One of our priorities is to support those groups to meet the safety needs of their residents and provide value for money to leaseholders.”

For more information, visit www.endeavourgroup.co.uk