Endeavour Wins Major Building Safety Contract at Liverpool’s Royal Quay

A landmark residential site on Liverpool’s waterfront has become the latest to commission full Building Safety Case Reports under new national legislation - with North West-based fire safety experts Endeavour Group appointed to lead the work.

Endeavour will deliver comprehensive safety case reporting and digital compliance management across six high-rise apartment blocks at Royal Quay, as part of a proactive programme to meet duties set out in the Building Safety Act 2022. The development, which overlooks Wapping, Dukes and the Salthouse Docks, is home to more than 200 residents and forms a prominent part of the city’s dockside skyline.

The work forms part of a wider drive to strengthen resident protection and ensure full regulatory readiness across Higher-Risk Buildings (HRBs), following new legal requirements introduced in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

James Doyle, Managing Director of Endeavour and a Chartered Health and Safety Consultant and Fire Engineer, said: “Royal Quay is a complex site in a high-profile location, and this commission reflects the scale and seriousness of the work now required under the new building safety regime.

James Doyle, Managing Director and Kerry Doyle, Operations Manager at Endeavour

“Our team will be providing not just reports, but ongoing support, digital infrastructure and strategic oversight to ensure the development is fully prepared for regulatory scrutiny and long-term compliance.”

Endeavour was appointed following a competitive process led by the two resident management companies representing Royal Quay. The scope of work will see each block onboarded onto Endeavour’s RiskFlag platform, which is a specialist compliance system designed to manage risk data, maintain the ‘Golden Thread’ and support Building Safety Regulator audits.

Chris Parle, one of the volunteer RMC Directors at Royal Quay, said: “This is about upholding the highest standards. We sought a partner who could help us to navigate a path unfamiliar to many of us, bringing clarity, confidence and professionalism every step of the way. Endeavour provided us with that assurance from the outset. Our residents deserve transparency and accountability - and we’re committed to delivering both.”

Founded in 2018, Endeavour has grown rapidly to become a leading voice in building safety, fire engineering and facilities management across the North West and beyond. The business works across high-risk and multi-occupancy sites, including supported living, student accommodation and large-scale residential developments, and is currently expanding its offer as an approved ProQual training centre.

Endeavour Team with Leaseholders

James added: “As the Building Safety Act continues to reshape responsibilities across the housing sector, Royal Quay’s appointment of Endeavour sets a clear benchmark for others to follow. For those managing Higher-Risk Buildings, the message is clear - the time to act is now.”

For more information about Endeavour and its services, visit www.endeavourgroup.co.uk.