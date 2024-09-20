Enjoy a warmer winter and lower energy bills in a new home in Southport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BUYERS are being offered the chance to wrap up a quick move to an energy efficient new home in Southport this winter. It’s estimated homeowners could save more than £2,200 a year on energy bills by making the switch from an older house to a new build home.

With the recent cold snap causing people to switch their heating on or up, Elan Homes is highlighting the benefits of moving to a new home in Southport

Current availability at Balmoral Gardens includes a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, some of which will be ready to move into this winter.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “At this time of year, when the weather turns colder and the darker evenings start setting in, people tend to reach for the heating controls along with the light switch. There’s also a growing awareness of the economic and environmental cost of the energy we use in our homes. Based on Energy Performance Certificate data, the Home Builders Federation estimates the average new build house uses 64% less energy than older house, with the potential to reduce monthly energy bills by £183.

“Balmoral Gardens is a hugely popular development, home to dozens of happy buyers who’ve felt the benefit physically and financially of living in an energy efficient new home.”

Elan has sold all of two-bedroom properties at Balmoral Gardens, but those who missed out could find that they’re able to purchase a three-bedroom home and move this winter with the help of a 5% gifted deposit contribution or Own New Rate Reducer.

“As the name suggests Own New Rate Reducer gives buyers access to lower rate mortgages for the initial term of the mortgage,” Marie explained. “This means lower monthly repayments, making homeownership easier to afford. Plus, because our homes are highly energy efficient, lenders may offer enhanced affordability whereby they recognise lower energy bills should mean more funds available to go towards mortgage repayments.”

Three-bedroom homes at Balmoral Gardens are available from £264,995, with four-bedroom properties priced from £309,995.

A four-bedroom detached Southwold is available from £339,995 and includes flooring throughout, plus turf to the rear garden.

“The good news for those with an existing property to sell is that we can help them enjoy a quick and simple move. They could simply trade in their current property with part exchange or secure a buyer on the open market with our EasyMove scheme,” Marie added.

Located on Balmoral Drive, in the Churchtown area, the new homes at Balmoral Gardens benefit from having schools, shops and other essential services within walking distance. The beach and Southport town centre are just a few miles away.

Show homes at the development are open Thursday to Monday.

For more information see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/balmoral-gardens.