Enterprise Vision Awards Announce Record-Breaking 161 Finalists for 2024

The competition heats up as business women from across the UK are revealed as finalists for the 2024 Enterprise Vision Awards - can you spot potential winners from Merseyside?

The Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs), the UK's largest business awards dedicated solely to women, have announced a record-breaking 161 finalists for this year’s ceremony. These trailblazers and powerhouses are not just leaders in their fields but also serve as strong female role models, inspiring the next generation and encouraging more women to venture into entrepreneurship.

Twelve finalists from Merseyside are showcasing the vibrant landscape of female entrepreneurship in the region today.

The impressive array of businesses includes a national beauty awards, a beauty salon and training academy, a specialist kitchen designer, a dental hygiene studio, a commercial interior designer, a retailer selling made-to-measure blinds, curtains and shutters, professional services creating wellbeing-focused benefits package and a financial planning and wealth management consultant. Inspiring others to make a change there are finalists who are helping victims of crime, teaching media skills to boost confidence and technical abilities among women from diverse backgrounds, who are on a mission to make Liverpool and the UK a less lonely and healthier place for girls and a specialist domestic abuse charity supporting victims of abuse.

Winners from 2023 Enterprise Vision Awards - the search is on for #EVAS2024 Winners!

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAs, said, “Every year, we discover women leading innovative and impactful businesses, from home-based ventures to global brands. This year’s entrants took their applications to another level. When you witness numerous new businesses already making an impact and the remarkable rate at which women are scaling up their ventures, it's clear that the UK is a hotbed of talented female entrepreneurs! After much deliberation, we decided to introduce an exciting new category, the ‘One To Watch,’ to feature the rising stars in the business world.”

One of the evening’s highlights will be the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by NatWest. All finalists are eligible for this award, which recognizes extraordinary contributions and accomplishments in business.

Heather Waters, Regional Enterprise Manager at NatWest, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “We are proud to have been a sponsoring partner of the Enterprise Vision Awards over the last eleven years and once again, this shortlist showcases the incredible talent, energy and potential of female-led businesses. Women’s entrepreneurship is crucial to the success of the UK economy and these awards help to shine a light on the talent that is based here and the opportunities that exist. Importantly, the awards also present an opportunity to showcase that success – and let others hear these inspirational stories. Every nominee, finalist and winner should be proud of their achievements.”

The next stage in the awards process involves an interview with an independent panel of judges followed by a public vote and lively social media #EVAS2024 campaign.

Jody Riley of National Beauty UK

As previous winners of the EVAs Family Business award last year, sisters Andrea and Charlotte Fogg of Maria Fogg Family Law said "We chose to sponsor the EVAs as we are strong believers in empowering and supporting women and love that the EVAs shine the spotlight on women’s achievements and successes which is something we encourage."

Marking their 13th anniversary, the awards will culminate in a dazzling ceremony on Friday, 27 September, at the iconic Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this inspiring event! For more information on the full list of finalists and to book your tickets, please visit the Enterprise Vision Awards website atwww.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk.

You can see the full list of Merseyside Finalists here:

Alison McCormack - Alison McCormack Solicitors (One To Watch)

Caroline Grant - The First Step (Inspirational Woman)

Girls on the Go (Health & Wellbeing)

Jody Riley – National Beauty UK (Best Business)

Jules Fisher - The Dental Hygiene Studio (Health & Wellbeing)

Kirsten Smith - Kirsten Smith The Kitchen Designer (Creative Industry)

Laura Pearson - Storeton Rose Financial Planning (New Business)

Liz Calder - Biddis Lifestyle Design (Creative Industry)

Molly Challis - Because of you salon and training academy (Young Entrepreneur)

Ngunan Adamu - iWoman Media (One To Watch)

Samantha Engleby - Eckersleys Blinds (Family Business)

Victoria Jones - Pegasus Health (Professional Services)