Entries set to close for North West property awards

North West property awards
Taking place at the Hilton Hotel, Deansgate on October 10, the awards celebrate amazing individuals, achievements and successes across the North West property sector as well as raising funds for disabled and disadvantaged children in the region.
The event returns in 2024 after the dazzling success of the inaugural event in 2023 - raising more than £220,000 and four Sunshine Coaches for Variety, the Children’s Charity. This included generous donations from Home Bargains founder Tom Morris, Founder of the Downing Group George Downing, and CEO of Together Marc Goldberg.
Lyn Staunton, Variety Development Director, said: “We were extremely proud of the success of the PROPs in 2023. We are very excited to once again see the nominations coming in ahead of the awards and look forward to revealing the shortlist.
“The North West has some of the very best in the property sector, we look forward to celebrating the outstanding achievements and once again raising money for a wonderful charity.”
Category judging will begin in early August with the official shortlist announced w/c August 12. Nominations can be made via the Variety website and span a wide range of categories including: the Rising Star Award, Agent of the Year, Sustainability Award and Property Deal of the Year.
