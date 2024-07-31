Entries set to close for North West property awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The final opportunity for property professionals to submit their entries for the North West PROPs Awards is set to come to a close August 5.

Taking place at the Hilton Hotel, Deansgate on October 10, the awards celebrate amazing individuals, achievements and successes across the North West property sector as well as raising funds for disabled and disadvantaged children in the region.

The event returns in 2024 after the dazzling success of the inaugural event in 2023 - raising more than £220,000 and four Sunshine Coaches for Variety, the Children’s Charity. This included generous donations from Home Bargains founder Tom Morris, Founder of the Downing Group George Downing, and CEO of Together Marc Goldberg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyn Staunton, Variety Development Director, said: “We were extremely proud of the success of the PROPs in 2023. We are very excited to once again see the nominations coming in ahead of the awards and look forward to revealing the shortlist.

Founder of the Downing Group George Downing

“The North West has some of the very best in the property sector, we look forward to celebrating the outstanding achievements and once again raising money for a wonderful charity.”

Category judging will begin in early August with the official shortlist announced w/c August 12. Nominations can be made via the Variety website and span a wide range of categories including: the Rising Star Award, Agent of the Year, Sustainability Award and Property Deal of the Year.